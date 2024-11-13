Crystal Palace have initiated contact with Benfica over the possibility of signing centre-back Tomas Araujo, according to O Jogo.

Araujo enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign for Benfica, but has gone from strength to strength this season, starting eight of the Portuguese giants' eleven Primeira Liga matches so far. Rewarded by Roberto Martinez for his impressive form, with his first call-up to the Portugal national team in October, the 22-year-old is garnering interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Among the list of potential suitors are Palace, although the Eagles face stiff competition from the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle for his signature. Oliver Glasner is eager to strengthen his central defensive cohort in the immediate future, and has pinpointed Araujo as an ideal option, with the South London outfit hopeful of agreeing a deal with Benfica for the player, who has a €100 million (£84 million) release clause, after making their interest known.

He's having a great season

Developing through Benfica's academy, after joining the club in 2016 at the age of 14, Araujo spent the duration of the 2023/23 season on loan at Gil Vicente, where he made 26 appearances. Returning to the Lisbon-based club last summer, he broke into Os Encarnados' first team last term, but has been elevated to a more prominent position in the squad this campaign, and now been described as 'elite'.

The subject of significant speculation now, as clubs begin to take note of his performances, Tottenham were said to be eyeing a deal for him back in October. However, O Jogo report that Palace could be in the driving seat in regard to Araujo, as the Eagles have already made contact with Benfica about a future transfer.

The South Londoners reportedly submitted an 'official bid' for the defender in the summer, but a deal ultimately failed to materialise. Glasner and Steve Parish have already set the wheels in motion for a return for the Portuguese next summer, as they look to bolster their defence.

Palace signed Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg in the most recent transfer window, but are preparing for the likely departure of Guehi, who remains a target for Newcastle, by targeting Araujo.

Araujo's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 8 Pass Accuracy 87.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.46 Tackles Per 90 2.28 Interceptions Per 90 1.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.91

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024