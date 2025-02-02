Chelsea and Crystal Palace have reached an agreement over a loan deal for defender Ben Chilwell, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles have been linked with the England international over the last few days and a deal now appears to be imminent.

Palace Set to Land Chilwell

Chelsea defender to join on loan

Romano reported on Saturday that Palace had made an approach to sign the former Leicester City left-back, who has played just 45 minutes of first-team football so far this season.

It appears that discussions have progressed quickly from that point, with Chilwell's move to Selhurst Park now seemingly imminent. Romano provided an update on Sunday evening, telling his followers on X:

"Agreement confirmed between Crystal Palace and Chelsea for Ben Chilwell on loan until June. Player’s set to accept the move, final steps being discussed then medical tests already booked on Monday."

Romano cited The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, who provided further context by explaining the deal takes the form of a six-month loan. He said:

"Ben Chilwell to have medical Crystal Palace on transfer-deadline day ahead of six-month loan from Chelsea. Offers Oliver Glasner option at left wing-back and centre-back in his system. Deal agreed between clubs."

Chilwell takes home £200k per week at Chelsea according to Spotrac, although the Daily Mail reported previously that the Blues would need to pay a portion of his wages to make any Palace move feasible. There's been no confirmation of the terms yet, but it would be surprising if the Eagles were to pay Chilwell's earnings in full.