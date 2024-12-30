Crystal Palace are interested in Slavia Prague defender El Hadji Malick Diouf ahead of the January transfer window, according to MailOnline.

The Eagles are reportedly prioritising the signing of a new left-sided wing-back for Oliver Glasner next month and have earmarked Diouf as an option ahead of the market reopening in early 2025.

The 20-year-old, who joined Slavia Prague from Norwegian side Tromso in January, has been in impressive form in the Czech Republic lately, managing six goals and three assists in 18 league appearances this season.

His ‘excellent’ progress has not gone unnoticed – Palace are now eyeing Diouf as a potential competitor for Tyrick Mitchell and are reportedly ‘ready to accelerate’ their interest in January.

Diouf’s promising performances have also been recognised by Senegal. The versatile defender made his national team debut in September this year and has earned three more senior caps since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diouf has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Slavia Prague since joining in January, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Palace are also eyeing new signings in attack to bolster Glasner’s frontline before the second part of the Premier League campaign.

The Eagles have struggled to replace Michael Olise ever since he left for Bayern Munich in the summer and are now targeting more firepower up front, having added Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr before the season.

Keeping hold of their first-team stars Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and Adam Wharton will also be key, especially considering the negative impact Olise and Joachim Andersen’s departures have had this season.

Palace are the fourth-lowest-scoring team in the Premier League this term, having netted just 20 goals in their first 19 games, with only Everton, Ipswich Town, and Southampton managing fewer.

Having beaten Southampton 2-1 at home on Sunday, Glasner’s men will next host Chelsea at Selhurst Park, before welcoming Stockport County in the FA Cup third round in January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.