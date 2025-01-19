Crystal Palace are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Slavia Prague ace El Hadji Malick Diouf, with a £15 million bid in the works, according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

The Eagles also sent scouts recently to watch the player in action, as Oliver Glasner looks to strengthen his left flank this January. The Senegal international, dubbed "incredible", has been identified as an ideal fit for the team, following his rise to prominence in Czechia. So far this term, he has scored an impressive six goals, and his performances have attracted Premier League heavyweights, Liverpool, into the race as well. Palace are continuing to push on with the deal to fend off the Reds' interest, in the hopes of landing their target this month.

Palace Preparing January Swoop for Diouf

Liverpool are also in the race for the Senegalese talent.

Per Nixon, via his Patreon, Crystal Palace's representatives were reportedly in attendance in Spain to "watch Diouf play for Slavia Prague in a training game last week", and the club are thought to be preparing a £15 million offer.

It was previously revealed that the South London club had an initial £12.5 million offer pushed back earlier this month. The Czechian outfit were instead purportedly holding out for a record-breaking fee, eclipsing the £15 million fee from selling Tomas Soucek to West Ham in 2020. Nixon reports that the price tag now exceeds the £20 million figure, but Slavia Prague may find themselves in a predicament, with Diouf himself potentially pushing for a move to Selhurst Park.

El Hadji Malick Diouf's 2024/25 Czech First League statistics Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 2 Crosses per 90 3.31 Interceptions per 90 0.94 Tackles won per 90 0.5

Meanwhile, Liverpool also remain attentive to market opportunities this January, and have already sounded out the prospect of landing Diouf. Glasner and his entourage will be hoping to beat the Merseyside outfit to the 20-year-old's signature, as the Reds' financial firepower could ultimately prove difficult to compete with.

Glasner is desperate to steady an inconsistent campaign, with Palace sitting precariously in 12th place in the Premier League. A decent streak of form has seen the side unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions, though the Austrian tactician will be hoping to make use of the January transfer window to cement the prospects of a positive end to the season.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

