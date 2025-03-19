Crystal Palace could be set to embark on another Championship raid this summer, according to reports - with the Eagles 'plotting' a move to sign Middlesbrough youngster Hayden Hackney once the transfer windows, should the Teeside outfit fail to reach the Premier League this season.

Palace have had a large squad turnover in recent windows, with their defence having a huge makeover in both windows in the current campaign, having overseen the departure of Joachim Andersen to Fulham, and the loan of Trevoh Chalobah before he was stunningly recalled by Chelsea. But it could be their midfield that receives some much-needed attention in the summer, with a move for Hackney being lined up.

Report: Crystal Palace 'Plotting' Move for Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney's Championship statistics - Middlesbrough squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 2nd Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Tackles Per Game 2.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Match rating 6.90 3rd The report by Football Insider suggests that Palace are plotting a move to sign Hackney in the summer transfer window, having had repeated success in the Championship market in the past. The Eagles have 'regularly' had scouts in attendance at the Riverside Stadium throughout the campaign, keeping a keen eye on Hackney's development in the north-east - and there is now a feeling that the midfielder is ready to make the switch to the Premier League, especially if Boro miss out on promotion. Three wins in their last five have seen Boro climb to within just three points of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion with eight games to go, but if they fail to go up, Oliver Glasner's side could be waiting in the wings. Middlesbrough would be loathed to see their 'exciting' star depart the club, having been in their ranks for 14 years - and, having made his breakthrough in the 2022/23 campaign, Hackney has been a dependable member of Carrick's squad ever since. But they could struggle to turn down big-money offers if they aren't promoted at the end of the campaign. As a result, Palace are keeping a 'keen eye' on his situation, and have put plans in place to complete a deal with scouts being impressed. The Eagles have signed the likes of Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze and even Michael Olise from the Championship before - and so they know what they are doing when it comes to second-tier recruits.

Hayden Hackney has made seven caps for England's under-21 squad, alongside two for Scotland's under-21's.