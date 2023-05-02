Crystal Palace's latest contract offer to Wilfried Zaha shows "ambition", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The winger's existing deal expires at the end of the season, but the Eagles are doing everything in their power to keep him at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace contract news — Wilfried Zaha

According to The Guardian, Zaha is weighing up a new four-year contract proposed by Palace.

The deal is thought to be worth £200,000 a week, which would make him the highest-paid player in Palace’s history by some distance.

The same outlet also claims, however, that Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all interested in the 30-year-old, which could complicate things for his current employers.

With his contract running down, Zaha is currently valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace?

O'Rourke thinks Palace mean business by making Zaha such a huge proposal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a real sign of ambition from Palace to try and keep Wilfried Zaha. They are ready to offer a lucrative contract to persuade him to stay at Selhurst Park. I'm sure Zaha will be the subject of several offers this summer when his contract does expire at Crystal Palace.

"Clubs will be offering him big contracts to try and sign him on a free transfer, but Palace are obviously trying their hardest to try and persuade him to stay and we all know Crystal Palace are a lot better side when Wilfried Zaha's in the team. So maybe they need to try and keep him because they know he's going to be a very tough act to replace and a lot of money would need to be spent to find a replacement for Wilfried Zaha."

Will Wilfried Zaha accept Crystal Palace's contract offer?

It depends. It's obviously a very good deal, but now 30 and having been at Selhurst Park for so long, the Ivory Coast international may want to do something different and depart Roy Hodgson's side.

Ultimately, the chance to play for a European giant like Arsenal, Bayern or PSG, who'll be competing in the Champions League next season, is going to be hard to turn down.

However, if nothing comes from any of those clubs or another outfit around their level, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see Zaha sign that extension and remain in south London for the next four years.