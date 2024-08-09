Highlights Newcastle United's £50 million bid for Marc Guehi has been rejected by Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are holding out for £65 million, with a feeling growing that an agreement will be reached.

Newcastle are also looking at right-wingers, with Anthony Elanga a target.

Newcastle United have had a bid in the region of £50million rejected by Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi, with the south Londoners holding out for closer to £65million, according to Keith Downie.

Guehi excelled for Palace last season in the Premier League, making 29 appearances for Oliver Glasner's side as they ended the campaign on a high. The former Chelsea man also impressed during England's Euro 2024 exploits, catalysing interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Newcastle, as well as Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, the Magpies have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign the centre-back, having opened talks over a potential deal late last week. It's understood that the most recent bid of £50 million was the north-east side's second offer, as they get closer to Palace's valuation, with hope growing that an agreement can be reached between the two parties.

Newcastle Offer £50m for Guehi

The Defender has two years remaining on his deal

One of Chelsea's many successful Cobham graduates in recent years, Guehi caught the eye after two successive loan spells at Swansea City between 2019 and 2021. With no assurances that he'd play regularly at Stamford Bridge, the Abidjan-born man swapped West London for South London, joining Palace in an £18 million deal in 2021.

Since then, Guehi has established himself in the England squad, whilst forming a consistent partnership alongside Joachim Andersen at Selhurst Park, despite the Eagles enduring a turbulent period as a collective. Having made 111 appearances for Palace, the 24-year-old may now be on his way out, with a step-up to a side in Europe awaiting.

Glasner is willing to sanction a move for Guehi, if the £65 million asking price is met. Palace are eager to cash in whilst his stock is high after his impressive displays in the Euros, and while he still has two years remaining on his contract.

Newcastle continue to engage in conversations with the South London outfit over the deal, but will need to increase their offer by £15 million to land the player's services. Downie suggests that there's hope that an agreement will be reached soon, with talks between Palace co-owner Steve Parish and Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell desrcibed as 'productive'.

Eddie Howe is desperate to get this deal over the line, with links to AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, who was said to be advancing in a switch to Tyneside, going quiet in recent weeks. The English head coach wants to bolster his central defensive cohort, with an injury to Sven Botman significantly hindering his side last season.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

Newcastle Interested in Elanga

Almiron could depart for Saudi

Another area of his ensemble that Howe is looking to strengthen this summer is on the right-wing, with Miguel Almiron flattering to deceive last season and reportedly in talks with a Saudi Pro-League side over a potential move. The Toon are said to be interested in signing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, identifying the former Manchester United winger as a possible replacement for the Paraguayan.

Elanga impressed last season for relegation-threatened Forest, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in 36 Premier League appearances. Deployed frequently on both flanks, the pacey wide-man would likely be keen on a switch to the north-west, particularly if given assurances over playing a prominent role at St. James' Park.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/08/2024