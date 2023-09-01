Highlights Crystal Palace are set to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal for £4m, providing a good opportunity for Holding to get regular playing time.

Despite already having a strong central defense, Palace's acquisition of Holding is a smart financial move given his proven Premier League quality at a low cost.

There are doubts over Marc Guehi's long-term future at Palace, making it even more strategic for the club to secure Holding as a potential replacement and capitalize on future transfer fees.

Crystal Palace are expected to sign Rob Holding before the transfer deadline and Paul Brown has shared his thoughts on the Arsenal defender's move to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Rob Holding

It was reported earlier today by BBC Sport that Holding is set to join the Eagles in a £4m deal. The former Bolton youngster's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, giving the Gunners just this summer and the January window to cash-in on him.

Sky Sport reporter Michael Bridge informed GIVEMESPORT of talks to sign Holding this morning, and a medical was later reported by Fabrizio Romano.

We are still waiting for official confirmation from either Arsenal or Palace but at this stage, it seems there is little to stand in the way of the expected deal, meaning Holding will join Roy Hodgson's side before the 11pm cutoff this evening.

Rob Holding - Future Eagle

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown shared his thoughts on Holding and explained why he would be a good signing for the south Londoners.

He said: "If Holding wants to play and get proper minutes he does need to go, so this one makes a lot of sense. I think he's a good player, he'd do a good job at Palace. Good, solid pro. Really good influence in the dressing room, someone that they can rely on. And it makes sense for all parties."

Why are Crystal Palace signing Rob Holding?

Crystal Palace spent big on two centre-halves last summer in Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, and it seems unlikely any signing - even one with the top level experience of Holding - will be dislodging them any time soon, which does raise a question mark over the need to sign the Arsenal defender.

That being said, it's not often players of proven Premier League quality become available for just £4m, and from a purely financial perspective it seems like a pretty shrewd acquisition. For the sake of comparison, Palace ended up paying over £23m for Andersen last summer following his loan spell at Fulham.

Furthermore, there must be doubts over Guehi's long-term future at Selhurst Park. At 23 years of age, he's one of the more promising young centre-backs in the Premier League right now and in recent seasons we've seen prodigious centre-halves command massive fees, such as Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol.

Guehi himself has been priced at £50m and that number might well increase if the former Chelsea youngster enjoys another strong season. Palace will be in a much better position to cash in if they've already acquired Guehi's replacement in Holding and paid only a fraction of what they're likely to sell him for, while also allowing him a full season to bed in.