Crystal Palace centre-back Rob Holding could be a “good influence in the dressing room”, as journalist Paul Brown drops his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the Selhurst Park outfit’s recent signing.

Roy Hodgson has bolstered his backline as the Eagles aim to sustain their place in the Premier League’s top half.

Crystal Palace news – Rob Holding

On Deadline Day, Crystal Palace announced the signing of Arsenal centre-back Holding for a fee of £4m as Hodgson adds more centre-back options to his squad. The 27-year-old had been made available for transfer by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, having not featured for the north London giants at the beginning of the season. Holding had attracted interest elsewhere from Luton Town and Sevilla. But south London was his next destination, aiming to make himself a Premier League regular under the tutelage of Hodgson.

“I’m excited to get started and get involved,” the defender told Crystal Palace’s official media channels.

“Playing against Crystal Palace the number of years I have, seeing the fans and how intimidating Selhurst Park can be, and how loud it can get, I’m looking forward to being on the right side of that this time!”

Meanwhile, Palace chairman Steve Parish spoke glowingly of the signing: “Rob is a player who will bring tremendous quality, possessing considerable Premier League experience for his age. Rob gives us options in two positions at the back, and we warmly welcome him to Crystal Palace.”

Holding, who talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook suggested to GIVEMESPORT would prefer a move to Selhurst Park ,was one of four additions at Selhurst Park this summer, joining Flamengo attacker Matheus Franca, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and former Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma. The reported £40,000 per-week earner didn’t feature in the Eagles’ 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday but aims to be a regular starter after the international break.

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m Dean Henderson (Man United) £20m Rob Holding (Arsenal) Undisclosed All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Crystal Palace and Holding?

Brown believes Holding needed to leave Arsenal if he wanted to play regular minutes and backs him to do a “good job” at Crystal Palace.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think if Holding wanted to play and get proper minutes, he needed to go. So, I think that makes a lot of sense. I think he's a good player. I think he'll do a good job at Palace. He’s a good, solid pro and a really good influence in the dressing room, someone they can rely on and that makes sense for all parties.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

After earning three points over Wolves in their most recent fixture, Crystal Palace and Holding will be satisfied going into the international break.

The Eagles face a tough trip to the West Midlands to take on Aston Villa on 16th September before hosting London rivals Fulham the following weekend. A double-header against Manchester United follows, with a third-round Carabao Cup tie taking place at Old Trafford on the evening of the 26th September before a Premier League rematch at the same venue four days later.

The Eagles close out their next batch of games when Nottingham Forest are the visitors at Selhurst Park on 7th October, before the season’s second international break. Therefore, Holding hopes to get a run of games when Premier League football returns in under two weeks.