Crystal Palace target Romain Faivre has “a bit of cheekiness about him” as the Selhurst Park outfit look for reinforcements this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Roy Hodgson hopes to be backed by the Eagles hierarchy as he heads into his first full season at the helm, since being re-appointed as the south London outfit’s manager.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Romain Faivre

According to Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace are joined by Everton, Fulham and Lorient in their interest in Faivre, who spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at the latter from parent club Lyon.

The French giants have slapped a €15m (close to £13m) price tag on the 24-year-old, who could be on the move if a buyer can match that fee this summer.

Hodgson will look to add reinforcements in the middle of the park, having lost the services of Luka Milivojevic, James McCarthur and Albert Sambi Lokonga since the conclusion of last season.

Presenter HLTCO has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace need signings in three areas of the pitch during the transfer market, hinting that the Eagles must get their business done early to bed in new additions in south London.

And Jones believes that Faivre is a “good level” of player to be targeting, with the midfielder possessing confidence in his ability on the ball and decision-making.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Faivre?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he’s a good level of player to be looking at. He's very confident on the ball. He’s very confident in his decision-making. He's got a bit of cheekiness about him too.”

Would Faivre be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Faivre has enjoyed a solid spell in France and could now look to switch to the Premier League to prove himself in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues.

The 24-year-old made 27 appearances across tenures at Lyon and Lorient last season, hitting the back of the net five times and registering four assists, hinting that he can provide a regular source of goals from the middle of the park.

And the former French U21 international is a competent passer and likes to get the ball up the pitch, as shown by the fact he ranks in the top 6% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for pass success rate (83.7%), progressive carries (5.30) and successful take-ons per 90 minutes (2.97) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Faivre could provide a creative spark in Palace’s midfield that could unlock the full potential of their exciting attacking talents, such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.