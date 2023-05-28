Crystal Palace will want to speak to Roy Hodgson about the possibility of his staying on for another year as manager, journalist Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The 75-year-old Englishman replaced Patrick Vieira and has guided Palace to an impressive upturn in results, especially given the Londoners hadn’t won in their previous 13 outings.

Crystal Palace news – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace’s managerial post may be up for contention at the end of the campaign, but the current role holder Hodgson is open to retaining his position, according to the Daily Mail.

Hodgson’s return to the hot seat was initially viewed as a temporary appointment, but his side’s performances of late have placed him high up on the pecking order when the higher-ups reconsider at the end of this season.

Though not as head coach, journalist Dean Jones previously spoke to GIVEMESPORT and said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Hodgson stay at Selhurst Park in some capacity.

Similarly, The Guardian have reported that the veteran coach is expected to extend his stay at Palace, but not in his current role as manager. Instead, the former England boss will be asked to mentor the up-and-coming Paddy McCarthy.

McCarthy was considered as a Vieira replacement when the Frenchman was relieved of his duties, according to the Daily Mail, but Palace chairman Steve Parish opted to give Hodgson a homecoming instead.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Roy Hodgson’s future?

Sheth believes that Palace, due to his influence on this season, will want to consult with Hodgson about potentially extending his contract by another season.

He understands, however, the club have a difficult decision to make with their long-term plan in mind.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT prior to the weekend, he said: “Yes, I think Palace do want to speak to him. His contract is up obviously in the summer. He won’t say it publicly but I’m sure after the end of the season that he’s had, he may want to stay on potentially for another year.

“I think Crystal Palace need to make a decision as well because you’ll remember when Roy Hodgson left in the first instance, they brought in Patrick Vieira with that long-term strategy in mind, a young manager to keep him there for years and years and years to build something at Crystal Palace. And within two years, he’s lost his job and Roy Hodgson comes back in.

“What do Crystal Palace do next? Do they say to Roy Hodgson ‘Right, we want to keep you for another season’ and then we have this conversation all over again next summer. Or do Palace do what they tried to do last time and recruit a manager that they believe is going to be the long-term solution for Crystal Palace?”

Should Roy Hodgson stay at Crystal Palace manager?

Whether Palace turn to a younger coach to take the reins of their long-term plan or keep their faith in Hodgson remains to be seen.

Many fans were speculative over Roy Hodgson’s return as boss at the start, but his appointment has been a huge success, seeing as he lost just two of his nine games in charge.

He went on a three-straight win streak in his first three games in charge, which notably includes an empathic 5-1 win away at Leeds.

Vieira endured a winless start to 2023, but his replacement in Hodgson has turned the London club into an entirely new entity as they have managed to rack up 15 goals since his anticipated return, despite their main man Wilfried Zaha sustaining two injuries in that process.

The Croydon-born manager’s contract runs out this summer, but Palace – who have come on leaps and bounds – would be wise to keep him on board as manager. A lesser role would suffice, however.