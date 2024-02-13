Highlights Hodgson is facing pressure at Crystal Palace due to a string of poor performances and the threat of relegation.

Crystal Palace might be considering sacking Roy Hodgson after a string of poor performances, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that any potential replacements are likely to have reservations about taking over at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles currently find themselves just five points above the relegation zone, facing a serious threat of dropping down to the Championship if their form continues. Injuries to key players have undoubtedly had a major impact on their performances, but it's safe to say Hodgson is struggling to get a tune of the players he has available to him.

Hodgson did a superb job of steadying the ship at Selhurst Park last season when they brought the veteran manager to the club to replace Patrick Vieira, so the Palace board might be hoping that he can produce a similar turnaround. Even if the capital club were to pull the trigger and sack Hodgson, there is no guarantee that any worthy candidates would be interested in taking over considering their precarious situation.

Hodgson dealt a difficult hand at Palace

With pressure mounting on Hodgson, the experienced manager will be desperate for a fully fit squad to support his efforts in guiding Palace away from trouble. There's no doubt Hodgson has been dealt a difficult hand when it comes to injuries this season. As it stands, four of Palace's key players are currently on the treatment table.

Crystal Palace's defensive midfield options - 2023/2024 stats Stats Doucoure Will Hughes Jefferson Lerma Appearances 11 15 (4) 19 Pass Success Rate 87.2% 85.7% 82.1% Key Passes Per Game 0.9 0.9 0.9 Tackles Per Game 3.1 2.1 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 1.8 0.6 1.1 Match rating 6.87 6.50 6.75 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 13/02/2024

It's well-documented how important Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are to Palace playing well, but one man may have gone under the radar considering he's barely featured this campaign. Holding midfielder Cheick Doucoure suffered an Achilles tendon injury back in November, with his initial diagnosis being six months out of action. To lose such an important player just a few months into the season was a huge blow for Hodgson, but their injury situation has now worsened.

Speaking after the Chelsea defeat earlier this week, Hodgson confirmed that he still doesn't know when Olise or Eze will return to action. Last week, it was also reported that centre-back Marc Guehi would miss around three weeks of action. Although not a particularly lengthy spell on the sideline, the partnership Guehi and Joachim Andersen have developed has been impressive and losing one of the duo is undoubtedly a major disappointment. With all these injuries and Palace slipping down the table, it's hardly going to be an attractive job if it does become available.

Dean Jones - Managers might not want Palace job

Jones has suggested that Palace's shortlist of potential new managers might not be interested in taking over at Selhurst Park. The journalist adds that candidates might be looking at the task at hand and think that there isn't a lot to gain. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I have to say that I can only think that their first choices to replace Roy Hodgson don't want the job right now or surely they would have done it. It doesn't make sense to me that you wouldn't be exploring other options at the moment. It could well be a case that other managers who are looking at the situation are thinking there isn't a lot to gain from taking over right now with a few months left of the season. The danger of relegation is still there if things were to go badly. Palace are missing their best players. It's a very difficult situation to come into."

Hodgson facing important run of fixtures

Up next for Palace is a trip to Goodison Park to face fellow strugglers Everton. The Merseyside club will be desperate to pick up three points after a difficult run of form, and they might fancy their chances against a depleted Palace side. A home fixture against Burnley follows before the Eagles make the short journey across London to play Tottenham Hotspur.

Luton Town, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest are up next before the end of March, with Palace facing a host of struggling sides who are fighting to stay in the Premier League.