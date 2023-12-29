Highlights Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is facing mounting pressure over his future at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have been in underwhelming form recently, and this weekend's Premier League clash against Brentford could prove to be decisive for Hodgson.

The Palace board are considering making a change, with one manager's availability set to be a potential factor.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is facing a crucial Premier League fixture against Brentford as pressure mounts over his future at Selhurst Park. Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that the veteran boss is heading for a "pivotal weekend" and that those inside the Palace boardroom could look to make a change depending on the outcome of that fixture against the Bees.

Crystal Palace's mixed form increasing pressure on Hodgson future

The Eagles have failed to win any of their eight previous Premier League matches

After taking over from predecessor Patrick Vieira, Hodgson went about solidifying the Eagles and he did exactly that, guiding them to a respectable finish in the top-flight last season. However, if this campaign was meant to be about kicking on - particularly after managing to keep hold of in-demand talent Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze over the summer - then that has not come to pass. Palace have not tasted victory in the Premier League since the beginning of November, when they went to Turf Moor and dispatched newly promoted Burnley 2-0.

Crystal Palace Premier League results (since November 4) Team faced Score Result Everton (H) 2-3 Loss Luton Town (A) 2-1 Loss West Ham (A) 1-1 Draw Bournemouth (H) 0-2 Loss Liverpool (H) 1-2 Loss Manchester City (A) 2-2 Draw Brighton (H) 1-1 Draw Chelsea (A) 2-1 Loss All stats from Sky Sports

Since then, the club have been in wretched form, and while an impressive last-gasp draw against Manchester City at the Etihad sparked wild celebrations, the games after that have not seen them take that momentum forward. That has all led to the increase in pressure on Hodgson in the dugout, and it appears his future is now heading to a crossroads.

Steve Cooper's availability set to be a factor in potential managerial change

This is a pivotal weekend at Palace as I think the board are going to use the game as a gauge as to whether this is a time to make a change. Brentford have been struggling and if Palace lose the game I think they will opt to change manager, there is definitely a chance of that happening. But even a draw might leave them in a situation where they ponder whether a change in the dugout is needed. The availability of Steve Cooper was always going to be a factor that could leave Palace with a bid decision to make and now with the Eagles edging closer to the drop zone it would feel like a good time to commit one way or the other. Either see out the season and trust Hodgson to do as you asked, or go for the guy that you actually see as his successor anyway.

Steve Cooper would be a progressive managerial appointment

Cooper's highly-rated work as England U17s manager will be attractive to Crystal Palace

While Steve Cooper's time at Nottingham Forest might not have ended the way he would have wanted, there's no doubting that his entire body of work as a manager is impressive to say the least. The 44-year-old was in charge of the England U16s, before overseeing the U17s' triumph in the FIFA U17 World Cup back in 2017. It was off the back of that sizeable feat that Swansea offered him the top job, before he pulled off the impossible job in leading a relegation threatened Forest out of the Championship and into the Premier League for the first time in more than two decades.

Given that Palace's fine youth academy has produced prospects like Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell over the years, Cooper would surely relish the chance to mark his stamp on a club with a penchant for exciting talents - that's also not to mention the Eagles already possess two of the Premier League's brightest young duos in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. While keeping those two might be a tough ask for Cooper, if the Welshman can convince them early on of his principles and beliefs and start turning Palace into an upwards club, then who knows where he could take them.