Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha being ruled out with injury will leave Roy Hodgson 'disappointed' at Selhurst Park, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed another productive season in South London and has been one of their main creative attacking outlets for the Eagles in a stop-start campaign.

Crystal Palace latest news - Wilfried Zaha

Lately, The Daily Mail have reported that Zaha is set to be ruled out for three to four weeks after sustaining a groin injury in Crystal Palace's 2-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

The Ivory Coast international experienced difficulty in the first half and looked to be in considerable discomfort when leaving the field; however, fears that he could be out for the rest of the season have now been allayed.

Zaha underwent a scan on Monday and Crystal Palace now holds optimism that he could be back in contention for the final few matches of this term.

His £130,000 per week contract expires at Selhurst Park this summer and 90min recently claimed that Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad and Ligue 1 giants Marseille are keen on a swoop for his services if he decides not to renew his deal.

What has Dean Jones said about Wilfried Zaha?

Journalist Jones thinks that Eagles boss Hodgson will be frustrated that Zaha will spend some time on the sidelines as he is a potential 'difference maker' to his side.

Jones told GMS: "It's a massive shame because Zaha has always been used as that difference maker by Roy Hodgson and he really admires him. He knows how to utilise him as well, so he'll be disappointed."

Will Crystal Palace be able to cope without Wilfried Zaha?

In all honesty, many Crystal Palace fans would've been wary of someone like Zaha getting injured a few weeks ago, given their struggles in front of goal this campaign. However, their attacking display on show last weekend against Leicester will offer encouragement to the Selhurst Park faithful.

The Eagles managed to rack up 31 shots on goal against the Foxes in total and showed an enthusiasm to get forward at will that has been missing for large chunks of 2022/23.

Jordan Ayew was instrumental in securing a vital three points for the South London outfit, weaving his way infield before punching a through ball to Jean-Philippe Mateta, who applied a composed finish to send the home crowd into raptures.

Moving forward, Crystal Palace will need to rely on their other offensive players to produce in what could be a season-defining period for Hodgson's men.