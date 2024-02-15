Highlights Crystal Palace sack Roy Hodgson as manager after a disappointing season and fan discontent.

Oliver Glasner named as the new head coach, known for his positive approach and previous success.

Glasner has a track record of taking teams to the Champions League and winning the Europa League.

Crystal Palace have sacked Roy Hodgson as their manager and Oliver Glasner has been named as the man to replace him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The writing has been on the wall for the 76-year-old for some time now, with the discontent among the fanbase pretty apparent amid what has been a fairly uninspired season. Palace are currently on a run of just one win in their last six games across all competitions – which includes being dumped out of the FA Cup but Everton, thus ending any hopes of silverware for the season.

A 3-1 home loss against Chelsea, which followed on from a humiliating 4-1 away defeat to bitter rivals Brighton and Hove Albion. The Eagles are currently 15th in the Premier League, just five points above the bottom three.

Palace fans have regularly been showing banners at games of late calling for Hodgson to be sacked. The relationship took a severe turn for the worst in December when the former England manager claimed "the fans have been spoilt here in recent times" in response to boos from the crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

Croydon-born Hodgson, who was in his second managerial spell with his boyhood club – having also come through the club's academy as a youngster during his playing days – leaves after 200 games in total, 38 of which have come in his most recent spell.

Oliver Glasner replaces Hodgson

Won Europa League with Frankfurt

Even before the news of Hodgson's exit was officially announced, it was already understood that Oliver Glasner was being considered as an option. Ed Aarons of the Guardian revealed that "talks" were happening between manager and player, with the Austrian asking for a salary of around £4m per season. Romano has since confirmed a "two-year contract" will be handed to the manager.

Former player, now pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft explained on social media what sort of manager Palace fans can expect of Glasner, writing on X: "If Crystal Palace go for Oliver Glasner they get a manager with a great track record, taking Wolfsburg to the Champions League and winning the Europa League with my German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

"He is a pragmatic coach. Likes is teams to play direct, intense and going forward with speed. As a leader “intelligent” and curious to develop himself and his team."

Glasner has worked with Austrian clubs SV Ried and LASK before heading to Germany with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. The 49-year-old then left Frankfurt at the end of the 2022/23 season due to his unhappiness with the team's “sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign”

He has been out of work since but was touted as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte replacement at Tottenham Hotspur in April 2023. That role eventually went to Ange Postecoglou.