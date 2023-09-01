Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United and Dean Jones has now revealed what his role will be at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles now have two goalkeepers who've previously held No.1 status at Premier League level, and it remains to be seen if both will still be at the club by the time the summer transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Dean Henderson

One-cap England international Henderson officially signed for the south London club on Thursday in a deal believed to be worth a potential £20m - £15m up front alongside a further £5m in bonuses. He's also signed a long-term contract at Selhurst Park, suggesting he's very much in the club's first-team plans going forward.

News of Palace's interest in Henderson recently lead The Sun to suggest that relegation-threatened Wolves could move for Palace's current first-choice goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone, once the former Red Devils star had arrived at Selhurst Park in a goalkeeping merry-go-round for the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ryan Taylor felt such a move would be pointless for Johnstone because he'd have to compete with Jose Sa at Molineux.

Nonetheless, Henderson's arrival does suggest Palace would be obliged to at least consider good offers that arrive for the 30-year-old on Deadline Day with his position in the squad now significantly more expandable.

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m Dean Henderson (Man United) £20m All fees according to Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones revealed that Henderson is going to start life on the bench at Selhurst Park and will face a tough challenge in dislodging Johnstone from the starting XI.

Jones further confirmed that Palace have no plans to cash in on Johnstone today, although Deadline Day always has a knack of throwing up some surprises.

He said: "I think people will be expecting a transfer exit decision still to be made on Sam Johnstone because of the arrival of Dean Henderson but that is not the case. Henderson has decided to take this walk down a different path from Man United and obviously part of it is that he is seeking a better opportunity to establish himself but it’s not going to be easy for him at Palace from what I hear.

"He’ll most likely start life there on the bench. I’m assured this is not a case of him waltzing in and taking over in goal and that’s it, he’s the No1. It’s going to be a case of working to earn the shirt and showing he can be that man. Palace are in a place where they will have two players properly competing to be the first choice keeper, which isn’t always ideal but is going to be the case unless a really surprise proposal lands for Johnstone. But at the moment that is not the plan."

Crystal Palace on Deadline Day

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are emerging as the front-runners to sign Arsenal's Rob Holding on Deadline Day, while Jones had previously reported to GMS that Roy Hodgson wanted to sign another goalscorer before the transfer window slams shut.