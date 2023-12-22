Highlights With their focus on bringing in reinforcements, Crystal Palace is unlikely to entertain a sale of Sam Johnstone in the January transfer window.

Although Roy Hodgson has Dean Henderson as a backup, he's struggled with injuries this season.

Palace's focus could be on finding a striker, and they've been linked with a move for a Paris Saint-Germain star.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been linked with a move away from the Eagles, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the capital club are unlikely are unlikely to entertain a sale in the January transfer window.

Despite Roy Hodgson bringing in Dean Henderson during the summer window, Johnstone has been a key figure in the Palace side between the sticks. The Eagles invested a hefty amount of money in Henderson, but Johnstone has kept him out of the starting XI for the most part this season.

Palace have some issues they may want to deal with during the January transfer window in terms of bringing in reinforcements, so replacing their goalkeeper would only add unnecessary stress in the market. However, a significant offer could be too difficult to turn down, so it will be interesting to see what occurs when the window opens for business.

Johnstone is linked with a departure

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United are considering a move for Johnstone to solve their goalkeeper crisis. Nick Pope has been ruled out for a significant period, so Eddie Howe and his recruitment team could be looking to bring in a new number one to provide cover for the second half of the season.

Sam Johnstone vs Premier League goalkeepers - 2023/2024 Stats Output Rank Save percentage 63.6% 20th Clean sheets 5 =3rd Post-shot expected goals +/- -4.4 33rd Crosses stopped 8% =7th All statistics according to FBref

Johnstone has struggled at times this season and there's no doubt there is room for improvement for the England international, but Henderson has been ruled out through injury for some parts of this campaign. The Evening Standard have suggested that Palace are hopeful that Henderson will return to full fitness in January, so it will be intriguing to see if he can take the number one shirt when he is back.

Reports have suggested that Palace are interested in securing the signature of Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike in the January transfer window, so their main focus could be on bringing in new additions rather than allowing players to depart. Acquiring reinforcements in the winter window is always difficult as selling clubs don't want to lose their players in the middle of the season, so finding a replacement for Johnstone could be difficult.

The Eagles could receive a significant fee for Johnstone, especially if Newcastle arrive with an offer on the table, but it still might not be worth it for the capital club. Finding a goalkeeper capable of coming straight into the side that a club are willing to offload in the middle of the campaign will be difficult to do, so keeping him at Selhurst Park might be in their best interests.

Hodgson is also a huge fan of Johnstone and has even suggested that it will be a tough decision for Gareth Southgate to decide who is his number one...

“Luckily, that's not my decision. It would have been a tough one, I think, because I am pretty convinced that Gareth Southgate appreciates both players, likes both players."

Dean Jones verdict - Johnstone set to stay

Jones has suggested that he can't see Palace letting Johnstone leave during the January transfer window, despite having good options at the club to replace him. The journalist adds that the Eagles have so many issues to deal with in the market, so offloading their goalkeeper isn't something they will be open to when January comes around. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I just can't see Roy Hodgson letting Sam Johnstone go. I know that they've got other good goalkeeping options at Palace but they've got so many issues to deal with at the moment selling their goalkeeper is just something they're not going to be open to at all."

Roy Hodgson future

Hodgson has recently admitted that his time at Palace is coming to an end and at the end of the season he will be 'finished' with the Eagles. The 76-year-old had previously retired before returning to Selhurst Park, so you'd imagine the veteran manager will be retiring in the near future.

It's understood that Steve Cooper is in line to replace Hodgson at Palace after he was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest. Whether Cooper will be appointed this season remains to be seen, but the Eagles will be looking for a new manager at the end of the campaign.