The 21-year-old has attracted interest from European clubs with his impressive performances this season.

The Spaniard would partner Adam Wharton in midfield if he did move to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Valencia's midfield starlet Javi Guerra. According to German Munoz of El Chiringuito TV, scouts from the South London club were at the Mestalla on Sunday to watch the 21-year-old play in the 3-1 home defeat to Girona.

The defensive midfielder reportedly has a contract until 2027 and is happy at the Che, yet Oliver Glasner's side are intrigued by the prospect who was most recently nominated for the best under-23 player of LALIGA EA Sports 2023-24.

Palace are not the only side that have taken a liking to the Spain U21, as Manchester United also saw Los Murcialagos 'set a fee' back before the January transfer window, although nothing further materialised.

Crystal Palace Are Showing Interest in Guerra

The 21-year-old has impressed for Valencia this season

Javi Guerra has attracted eyes from across the continent since breaking into the Valencia first team at just 20 years old. Back in January, Spanish outlet Marca stated United were chief among them with a €40 million fee allegedly required to sign him.

Juventus are also thought to be in the race to lure Guerra - who Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig labelled "intelligent" - and could make a move in the summer, as Valencia potentially look to their successful academy to ease their current financial woes.

The El Chiringuito TV post read:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guerra scored three times in his first five La Liga appearances of this season.

If added to Palace's newfound cult team of recent scorching form, Guerra would join the holding midfield alongside Adam Wharton. Most likely in place of an out-of-position Marc Guehi, Guerra would be another useful asset for the Eagles and, although he plays deep - the Spaniard's scoring touch has been noted from the middle of the park.

Palace Have Also Been Linked With Sofyan Amrabat

The Moroccan could be set to leave Man United after unsuccessful loan spell

Back in October 2023, manager Ruben Baraja spoke of the midfielder's eye for goal in words with Marca, saying, "Javi's process has been very fast in all senses, because he finished the season well and this season he has started working with the team and being central in offensive tasks, which is what stood out.

"He is calm, he has to assume this situation and know how to accept it, because although his performance is good, he has many things to improve," Baraja added, before hinting at the young man's primary home-club focus amid transfer speculation, "All this has to be handled, and he is taking his time to be able to handle it all, and his environment helps him to talk only about soccer."

With it sounding like Valencia wish to keep their midfield talisman, Palace could go searching for other options. One of those is Sofyan Amrabat. Unlikely to make his loan move from Fiorentina to Old Trafford permanent, it was recently revealed that the Eagles sent scouts to view the Moroccan international who could be leaving United following an unsuccessful temporary spell.

Another consideration came earlier in the season, as April brought light to rumours that Wilfried Ndidi could be prised from newly promoted Leicester City. The Nigerian midfielder, 27, departs on a free this summer.

