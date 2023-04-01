Crystal Palace have been 'let down' by not bringing in a quality striker this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Palace so far, with Patrick Vieira unable to see out the term as manager.

Crystal Palace news - attacking problems

Palace have scored just 24 goals this season, one of the lowest totals in the Premier League, which shows the clear issue they currently have in their squad. The Eagles have also only conceded 39 goals this campaign, the second-lowest in the bottom half of the table.

Palace's top goalscorer this term is Wilfried Zaha with six goals. The only recognised striker in their top five is Odsonne Edouard, who has struck three times in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Bringing in an experienced striker in the January transfer window could have been a huge boost for Palace and possibly could have saved Vieira from getting the sack. Roy Hodgson was recently appointed as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

Palace failed to score in their last four games with Vieira in charge, according to Sofascore, so again, there's no doubt the lack of firepower in his forward line was a contributing factor to the former Arsenal midfielder's sacking.

What has Taylor said about Palace?

Taylor has suggested that Palace have been let down by the lack of a quality striker, specifically letting down the creativity of Zaha.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they've been let down slightly by the fact they haven't got a striker, it's as simple as that. Their defence, even if you look at their games against City and Liverpool recently, it hasn't been bad at all. It's just nobody has been in the box to tap home those Wilfried Zaha cutbacks."

What's next for Palace?

Realistically, Hodgson's side are still in a relegation battle, despite there being plenty of teams below them in the table.

The bottom-half of England's top-flight is so compact, that anyone between 11th and 20th has a chance of being sent down to the Championship.

However, the London club do have some favourable fixtures coming up which could see them gain some breathing space over the others competing near the foot of the table.

Every single game Palace play in April is against a side in the bottom half, which presents an excellent chance of picking up some much-needed points.