Crystal Palace fans have been on top of the world over the last two months after an incredible run of form saw the Eagles win six of their final seven games in the Premier League, drawing the other one - with the attacking force of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta all bursting into life to record a top-half place for the second time in their Premier League stay. But links tipping the trio with a move away from the club have become more and more prevalent in recent weeks; and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that losing all three would be 'unthinkable' to Palace chiefs.

Olise and Eze especially as homegrown talents have always had suitors for their services, with Olise being linked heavily with Chelsea and Manchester United, whilst Eze had strong links to Manchester City last summer though no deals came to fruition. Their exploits this season have seen the Eagles turn from a mediocre, relegation-threatened side under Roy Hodgson into a superb, fearless young team under Oliver Glasner - but that comes with the downside of interest from other clubs.

Crystal Palace: Transfer News Latest

Palace may be expected to sell one player this season

It has long been thought that one of Eze and Olise would be moving on at the end of the season, the latter more so having turned down Chelsea last summer to sign a new contract.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Match Rating 7.45 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 21/05/2024

Olise has a release clause in his new contract thought to be in the region of £60million - which Manchester United are reported to be considering activating to bring him to Old Trafford.

Eze has been linked with City in the past, but with Phil Foden in the form of his life, that is a deal that seems slightly unrealistic - though Tottenham are thought to be circling for the Selhurst Park metronome.

Jones: "Losing All Three is Unthinkable"

Palace have just about got into their groove only to have it ripped away

However, Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Mateta has now garnered interest from elsewhere and that could massively hinder Palace going into the summer window as they may not know what their plans are. He said:

"It was bad enough having to consider Eze and Olise potentially being chased this summer but now Palace fans are reading about Mateta being wanted by Napoli and that will be frustrating. That EMO frontline has really given them a taste for the future in recent times and while losing one of them is probably inevitable, losing all of them is unthinkable. Napoli are obviously in the market for a striker to replace Victor Osimhen and I don’t personally get the feeling Mateta is top of their list. They have Artem Dovdyk in their sights and that might make more sense, while in Italy there is also some talk of them going for Romelu Lukaku."

Palace Need to Hold on to Their Best Stars

A strong window could open up all sorts of avenues for Palace

Mateta has turned into one of the Premier League's most devastating forwards out of nowhere. He had only scored three goals in the league until Glasner's first game against Burnley in February, tucking away a penalty on the Germans' first outing in the dugout; but since then he's had a huge rebirth.

12 Premier League goals in 11 games to finish the season is an incredible tally and only turning 27 in the summer, Palace could get a lot of years of service out of their Frenchman yet if they can keep him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateta has recorded Palace's highest-scoring season since Glenn Murray's 31 in the season they were promoted

Should all three of Eze, Olise and Mateta stay ahead of a midfield duo of Adam Wharton and Cheick Doucoure, with Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz supplying from out wide - next season could be one to remember in south London.

