Crystal Palace have not made the best start to the Premier League campaign, and the club is desperate to find ways to turn things around, with transfer targets for the January window already being lined up.

The Eagles only registered their first win of the season on Sunday, with an impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to take them out of the relegation zone. Still, Oliver Glasner will be hoping for big improvements from here on out, as he looks to recapture the form that helped Palace secure a top ten finish in the league last term.

The transfer window is just around the corner, and in preparation for that, it seems the club has been keeping a close eye on Romain Esse, with a scouting mission carried out to watch the Millwall ace in action.

Esse Move Could Happen Sooner

Palace may not want to wait until the summer

The 19-year-old has been on Palace's watchlist for a while now, but his impressive start to the season twinned with Palace's struggles has seen the South London side considering making a move for Esse sooner rather than later.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims Palace are now "stepping up" their pursuit of the young winger and have recently sent Dougie Freedman to watch Esse as he continues to flourish in the Championship.

Romain Esse 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 12 Minutes played 997 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shot creating actions per 90 2.98 Successful take-ons per 90 2.34

While he was initially seen as a "long-term project," there is a feeling that Palace could bring Esse to Selhurst Park in the next transfer window instead, as they are keen to spend money to course-correct after a disappointing start to the campaign.

It is said Esse fits the profile of player Crystal Palace look for, in that he has room to develop in the future.

Palace Love the Championship

Top players have joined the club from the second tier before

This would not be the first time that Palace have scoured the Championship to unearth a hidden gem. Their star man, Eberechi Eze, was signed from QPR, while the likes of Adam Wharton and Michael Olise joined from Blackburn Rovers and Reading respectively, having starred in the second tier.

Palace likely have enough about them to avoid the drop this season, but they will be eager not to get dragged into a relegation fight, and new additions like Esse could make all the difference.

All statistics via FBRef - as of 28/10/2024