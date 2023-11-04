Highlights Crystal Palace's potential to sign Eberechi Eze to a new contract would be a great moment for the club at Selhurst Park.

Eze has become a key player for Palace since his arrival in 2020 and his impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the England squad.

Roy Hodgson hopes to tie all of his top talents to long-term deals with the Eagles.

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze’s potential to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park would be an “unbelievably good moment” for the club, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal claim on another coveted star.

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson will be delighted if the capital club can tie their top talents to long-term contracts before the winter transfer window opens.

Palace have established themselves as a comfortable mid-table side in the Premier League in recent years and hope to push themselves into the top half this term. The commitment of the south London outfit’s star players will help achieve that goal come the end of the season.

Palace set to die Eze down to new contract

Eze has established himself as a key player since his £20m arrival at Crystal Palace from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers in 2020. Despite suffering a long-term injury which ruled him out for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign, the 25-year-old is now one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking players.

Eze was integral to Palace’s turnaround in form upon Hodgson’s re-appointment at Selhurst Park last season, with the club sliding dangerously towards a relegation battle. The attacking midfielder’s impressive displays earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, and he will now be targeting a spot on the plane to Germany for Euro 2024 next summer.

During the recent transfer window, treble holders Manchester City had considered making a play for Eze’s services after missing out on West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Eagles’ £70m price tag made the Sky Blues look elsewhere, who eventually signed Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes.

This week, Hodgson suggested he was confident that Eze would sign a new contract with Palace, having opened talks over extending his deal in September. There’s a strong possibility that fresh terms could include a release clause, like current teammate Michael Olise’s contract, who turned down Chelsea during the summer before penning new terms in south London.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that, alongside Eze, Palace want to tie centre-back Marc Guehi down to a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Eberechi Eze - stats vs Crystal Palace 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.40 1st Shots per game 3.4 1st Key passes per game 2.4 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 3.5 1st Fouled per game 1.6 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones suggests that Palace are putting themselves in an excellent position if they can secure Eze to a long-term contract, having already done so with Olise. The journalist also expects Guehi to be the “big story of next year” once Eze has penned new terms. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“A new deal for Eze would be an unbelievably good moment for Palace on the back of also tying down Olise. Those two have the potential for a very big move, and by committing them to new deals, Palace are putting themselves in a great position, even when they end up leaving. Commitment like this is needed as Palace move to the end of this season and beyond because they need a strategy regarding what happens with the management team. It’ll be a lot easier if the best players are confirmed to be staying for the next chapter. “There are other players in the squad also being targeted, and Guehi is a player with big interest around him, so if and when Eze does sign his new Palace deal, I would expect Guehi to be the big story of next year. I’ll be surprised if they can hold onto him, but the player wants to ensure he treads the right path, so I don’t see him rushing into any decision to leave.”

Marc Guehi transfer news

If Palace want to tie Guehi down to a new contract at Selhurst Park, they will have to act fast, with interest in his services growing by the day. The centre-back has become a top-level Premier League defender since signing for the Eagles during the summer of 2021 and has established himself as a regular in the England set-up.

According to The Sun, Arsenal will rival Manchester United for Guehi’s signature, but bidding will not start until next summer. Palace are likely to demand a significant fee to sanction the 23-year-old’s departure, who has also generated interest from Premier League champions Manchester City and former club Chelsea. The same report claims that City are in the market for another top-class centre-back and could even try their luck in January.

Palace are relaxed about the situation and are confident they will receive a massive offer for Guehi’s services. The south London outfit are expected to demand a club record fee which would topple the £50m transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United during the summer of 2019.

