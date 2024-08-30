Crystal Palace are planning to be active in the summer transfer window until the very end, according to journalist Bobby Manzi, who has told fans that the club are set to release a ‘couple of announcements’ before 1am.

The Eagles have been very busy on Deadline Day, welcoming the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Maxence Lacroix to south London, but are looking to end the summer on a positive note with more incomings and outgoings.

Crystal Palace Still Active in the Market

‘Don’t go to bed Palace fans!”'

Oliver Glasner and his entourage may have lost two key players in Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen to Bayern Munich and Fulham, respectively, but there is still a belief that their summer additions could spruce them into the top half.

Manzi, a Crystal Palace reporter, has insisted that supporters of the Selhurst Park-based outfit should not go to bed yet, given that a couple of announcements are expected before 1am. He wrote:

“Don't go to bed Palace fans! Still expecting a couple of announcements before 1am.”

Manzi then followed up with a post saying that the Eagles are expecting to welcome two more faces, while offloading one player; though, he remained coy over names.

That said, the capital club have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the loan signing of central defender Trevoh Chalobah, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported, after the Englishman fell out of favour in west London.

Odsonne Edouard Eyed by Leicester City

Frenchman available on a loan

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Crystal Palace centre forward Odsonne Edouard – who is currently playing second fiddle to Jean-Phillipe Mateta – is fondly admired by chiefs at Leicester City.

The report states that the Foxes have made a last-minute move for the Frenchman, who has been made available on loan, with his minutes expected to dwindle at Selhurst Park after the permanent addition of Nketiah from Arsenal.