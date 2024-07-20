Highlights Crystal Palace are set to make a bid for Fulham target Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

Smith Rowe struggled for minutes at Arsenal, despite signing a long-term contract in 2021, and is available this summer.

Arsenal could demand a £40 million fee for Smith Rowe, who may be a potential Eberechi Eze replacement at Palace.

Crystal Palace are set to make an offer to sign Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who has already been the subject of a bid from Fulham this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Smith Rowe found himself on the periphery of Mikel Arteta's squad last season, starting just three Premier League games all campaign as the Gunners narrowly missed out on the title. Despite this lack of game time, the England international has attracted interest from top flight clubs, with Fulham having had a bid rejected for the player already this summer.

However, Romano has revealed that Palace are another side poised to lodge an offer for the creative midfielder. The South London club are eager to acquire Smith Rowe, with Oliver Glasner leading the charge to sign him, and believe the player may be keen on a switch to Selhurst Park.

Palace Rivaling Fulham for Smith Rowe

The Englishman has struggled for minutes at the Emirates

Developing through Arsenal's Hale End academy, Smith Rowe burst onto the scene in the 2020/21 season under Arteta, emerging as a much-needed creative force for the Gunners during that campaign. The starlet made 33 appearances that year, before signing a new long-term contract in the summer of 2021, and taking the number ten shirt from the departing Mesut Özil.

After an impressive 2021/22 season, where he netted eleven goals in 37 appearances, the academy graduate has struggled with injuries and subsequently lost his place in Arsenal's starting eleven. Arteta - who says Smith Rowe is "beautiful" to watch - has used him sparingly in the last two campaigns, limited to just 525 Premier League minutes in this time.

As a result of this sporadic role, the Emirates-based side are willing to sanction a move for the flair player, who may want to move on himself. Interest from Fulham has been well documented, but Romano revealed that Palace have emerged as another potential suitor.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer guru provided an update on the Smith Rowe saga:

"Smith Rowe, after the bid was rejected by Arsenal from Fulham in recent days, now a bid is also coming from Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner wants to bring Emile Smith Rowe to Crystal Palace. He is really convinced that it'd be an important signing for their project, so the bid is coming from Palace for Smith Rowe. "They also believe the player could be keen on the move, discussions have taken place, and so Palace are expected to bid for him. Let's see what Arsenal will decide, because he remains an important player for Mikel Arteta."

Statistical Comparison (League Only) Stat Smith Rowe 21/22 Eze 23/24 Appearances 33 27 Goals 10 11 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.87 3.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.28 0.4 Key Passes Per 90 1.41 2.37 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.5 3.03

Smith Rowe Could be an Eze Replacement

The Palace number ten has been linked with a move the other way

Arsenal are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £40 million for Smith Rowe, who could ultimately be a replacement for the potentially departing Eberechi Eze. Glasner will be eager to build on his encouraging side that began to emerge towards the end of last season, but could lose a few key players, with Michael Olise already opting to join Bayern Munich and Marc Guehi the subject of interest from Manchester United.

Eze could be another that leaves the club, and Smith Rowe may have been identified as his number ten successor at Selhurst Park. The England Euros star has coincidentally been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the Gunners said to be considering a move for the 26-year-old. This mutual interest in each other's assets could ultimately help facilitate a move for both players between the two clubs.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/07/2024