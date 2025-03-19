Crystal Palace could look to replace exit-bound sporting director and club hero Dougie Freedman in the coming months, amid his imminent exit to Saudi Arabia - with an in-house promotion for consultant Iain Moody being 'considered' by club chiefs, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Freedman, who played in two spells for Palace alongside managing the club later in his career, returned to the club in a third capacity in 2017 as sporting director - where he has seen Palace blossom in the Premier League in recent months under Oliver Glasner. But with his spell set to come to an end, the Eagles have now weighed up in-house and external candidates to replace the Scot.

Sources: Freedman Will Remain as Palace Consultant, New Names Lined up

The Eagles chief is set to make the move over to Saudi Arabia

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Freedman will remain as a Palace consultant in the summer, despite his move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Diriyah taking shape - but with Iain Moody already being a consultant at the club, he could earn an 'enhanced role' to take over where Freedman left off, or continue as he is at present.

Dougie Freedman's Crystal Palace transfers - highest by fee paid (£m) Player Club signed from Fee paid (£m) Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 26.25 Mamadou Sakho Liverpool 25 Marc Guehi Chelsea 19.6 Cheick Doucoure Lens 19 Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers 17.75

The former sporting director is close to chairman Steve Parish, and will be considered for the role - however, there are some external candidates for the job that Parish could look to sew up. Namely, Lee Dykes of Brentford is in the frame, whilst Middlesbrough transfer supremo Kieran Scott may also be considered.

The Bees have set the blueprint in terms of recruitment and how to consolidate themselves as a Premier League side, having bought the likes of Ollie Watkins, David Raya and Ivan Toney for relatively low fees before selling them on for massive profits. Palace, meanwhile, have operated in a similar sense, which has seen them capitalise on bids for the likes of Michael Olise.

GIVEMESPORT sources have further revealed that Tim Steidten, who was at West Ham United earlier this campaign before leaving midway through the season, is not in the mix as it stands. Steidten spent vast amounts of money in the summer transfer window, but the Hammers transfer chief failed to impress and was sacked after his working relationship with Julen Lopetegui came to an end. The Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dougie Freedman featured in 368 games for Palace, scoring 108 goals for the club.

Sources revealed earlier in the week that Freedman would be joining Al-Diriyah in a 'broad' new role, taking on the 'head of sport' title that has been curated by the Saudi Public Investment-funded side, who have just been promoted from the third-tier of Saudi Arabian football.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-03-25.

