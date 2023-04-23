Crystal Palace will be thinking what could have been with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old is tearing it up at Villa Park right now but almost moved to Selhurst Park a few years ago.

Crystal Palace's failed move for Ollie Watkins

According to The Guardian, Palace came close to signing Watkins for £10m back in the summer of 2019 before trying again in 2020.

In the end, though, the Englishman left Brentford for Villa, joining the Midlands club in a deal worth up to £33m, as reported by BBC Sport.

Ultimately, it's a move that's paid off, with Watkins absolutely thriving at Villa right now. His goals against Newcastle United last weekend were his 14th and 15th of the season, as per Transfermarkt.

Prior to that, he had scored in consecutive games versus Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Chelsea, so the England international really has been in deadly form of late.

What has Dean Jones said about Ollie Watkins and Crystal Palace?

Jones says Palace did try to sign Watkins and whoever was pushing for him knows he's the one who got away.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It was a few years ago now that Palace were linked with Watkins and they obviously did try, so I'm sure whoever was actually trying to push the button on that deal will be thinking what could have been.

"But so much happens in football and so much has happened since that moment in time that you can't worry about the past because the game will pass you by otherwise. It's all about the present and finding out who's going to be their goal threat for next season."

Do Crystal Palace need a striker like Ollie Watkins?

Without a doubt. Goals have been a problem for their current crop of forwards for a while now.

Odsonne Edouard, for example, had managed just four goals in 28 league appearances before Palace's clash against Everton on Saturday (via Transfermarkt).

While the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise may be shining now and helping Roy Hodgson's side to win points, the above is still an issue they need to address. If they don't, the Eagles could find themselves in more relegation trouble in the future.

Signing a number nine like Watkins, then, would be the dream, but the Villa star is probably above the south London outfit now.