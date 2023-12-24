Highlights Crystal Palace are in search of a new striker and may consider Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal if he becomes available in January.

Crystal Palace's lack of goals and poor results have prompted them to look for reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

While Crystal Palace may be interested in acquiring Nketiah on loan, it is unlikely they can afford to make a permanent signing unless there is a change in management or a significant shift in Arsenal's plans.

Crystal Palace are searching for a new striker addition during the January transfer window and could turn to Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to plug the gap, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Nketiah has featured regularly for Arsenal this season, but the attacker could see his game time slashed, if the Gunners themselves decide to sign a new centre-forward. And it's suggested if they do, Nketiah could be forced to seek a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Crystal Palace likely to be one of the sides asking about his availability, should a transfer be possible in January.

Crystal Palace searching for goals in January window

It's been a mixed start to the campaign for Crystal Palace, whose results have at times been left wanting. Last weekend's draw against Manchester City had been just the second time since the beginning of November the Eagles avoided defeat - a run of six matches.

Even worse than that has been their winning record, with the south London outfit's only victory since September coming against fellow strugglers Burnley back on November 4th. Boasting one win in their last 10 Premier League outings, it's perhaps no surprise that Crystal Palace are eyeing up reinforcements when the market opens for business next month.

And one player who is currently linked to a Selhurst Park switch is Nketiah himself.

Nketiah linked with Arsenal departure ahead of January window

That's according to Football Transfers, who have detailed Crystal Palace's proposed interest, suggesting the capital club are interested in acquiring the striker when the January window rolls around. It comes as they search for a way to add goals to their roster ahead of the second half of the season, with the Crystal Palace hierarchy wary of dropping into a relegation scrap.

It comes amid claims that Arsenal are looking to add a centre-forward to their ranks next month, which would see Nketiah drop even further down the pecking order. And given he boasts plenty of experience in England's top flight, Nketiah could prove a useful addition for the south Londoners.

Having already scored five Premier League goals this term, plus an additional one in the Champions League, Nketiah knows what it takes to cut it at the highest level, but has been starved of opportunities with Gabriel Jesus in the side. Of his 16 league appearances this season, only nine have come from the start for Nketiah, who has been rumoured to be available for £50 million, with most of them having come while Jesus was out the side injured.

Related Granit Xhaka speaks about his clash with Arsenal fans vs Crystal Palace in 2019 Without Mikel Arteta, things would have gone very differently for Granit Xhaka after he clashed with his own fans in 2019.

When quizzed about the rumours linking Nketiah with a move to Selhurst Park, journalist Jones admitted it was an option Crystal Palace should look at, but questioned whether Arsenal would sanction the move. Suggesting Crystal Palace wouldn't have the finances to make it a permanent signing, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Crystal Palace are looking for a new striker that much is true. It wouldn't surprise me if they were inquiring around Nketiah, because you wonder how he's going to fit in at Arsenal for the rest of this season. “If it was a loan, then I think that there will be a possibility there, but if it was a case of buying Nketiah, I don't think Crystal Palace could really get involved in that at this stage. Unless there's a change of manager during the January window and Crystal Palace decides to go and back the boss, then I don't really see them spending any cash you know, they'd prefer to save that back for the summer window. “So an interesting one. If there are signs that Arsenal are going to let Nketiah out then yeah, this could happen but at the moment Arsenal aren’t really showing that intent.”

Eagles could be on the lookout for new manager in 2024

Elsewhere at Crystal Palace, 2024 could begin with a new managerial appointment, should Roy Hodgson face the sack. It's been claimed that the Crystal Palace hierarchy are keen on Steve Cooper, who was recently let go from his role at Nottingham Forest.

But as one door shuts for Cooper, it looks like another might open, with Crystal Palace looking to offer him refuge at Selhurst Park. Jones told GIVEMESPORT during a separate interview that the Welshman is wanted by the Croydon-based side and his appointment could follow in due course.

It would open up plenty of questions ahead of the January window for Crystal Palace, and might also see the chance of Nketiah rocking up at the club increase, should the board decide to back Cooper in the market.