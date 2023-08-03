Highlights Crystal Palace face the challenge of replacing both Wilfred Zaha and Michael Olise in their forward line, leaving the team short in attacking areas.

Several potential signings are being considered to soften the blow of Olise's prospective departure.

These players possess the necessary qualities and versatility to fill the void left by Zaha and Olise and contribute to Crystal Palace's attacking lineup.

Crystal Palace have spent the summer preparing for life without local hero, Wilfred Zaha who opted to join Turkish supremos, Galatasaray following the expiration of his deal at Selhurst Park.

It's hard to differentiate between Zaha characterising Crystal Palace, and Crystal Palace characterising Zaha, such was the inextricable link between the two parties. With the fiery winger no longer in the picture, the Eagles hopes were firmly turning to the new generation of talent rising through the ranks.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise are seen as the torchbearers for Palace's hopes. However, as with any special player not already with a top-six club, interest often comes calling, and in the case of France under-21 international, Michael Olise the knock at the Selhurst Park door has come this summer, with both Chelsea and Arsenal eager to acquire his services, according to reports.

Running the risk of losing not just one, but two figureheads in their forward line during this summer's transfer window certainly wasn't part of the script and leaves the Palace faithful concerned over possible alternatives if the worst happens, and Olise departs.

With rumours around Eberechi Eze rejecting a new Palace contract and attracting interest from certain Premier League sides, as well as the additional loss of Crystal Palace hero, Wilfred Zaha and Michael Olise in the space of a matter of weeks could leave the Eagles alarmingly short in attacking areas just a few weeks until the 2023-24 Premier League season is due to kick-off, as such it may well be all hands to the pump in the coming weeks around the Palace recruitment department who will be looking to make contingency plans. Here are four potential signings that could soften the blow of a Michael Olise departure...

Eddie Nketiah

The Arsenal marksman is hardly a like-for-like replacement for Michael Olise, not least because his primary position is as a centre-forward. However, the Gunners and Chelsea Academy graduate is accustomed to playing across the front-three, so would be a competent successor on that right flank.

Despite Mikel Arteta favouring Gabriel Jesus' ability to lead the line in North London, Nketiah developed the reputation as somewhat of a super-sub and helped plug the gaping wound that was Jesus' injury last term, registering 12 G/A contributions.

Now 24 years of age, the former Leeds loanee will be seeking to officially kickstart his career in a starting capacity, and certainly possesses the credentials to do so outside the top six.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are both in for the forward according to reports from TheEaglesBeak (via Football.London) and if Olise does leave for the alleged offered fee of £39 million or more, there could be plenty in Parish's piggybank to tempt the striker away from the Emirates and a resurgent Arsenal.

Ruben Vargas

The Bundesliga is a supremely underestimated league, and in recent years Germany's flagship club competition has become a hotbed for young talent to grow and develop.

While Swiss international, Ruben Vargas is no Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, or Alphonso Davies, the lesser-known left-winger, whose versatility allows him to play off both wings remains an exciting prospect nevertheless.

At the perfectly ripe age of 24, the 14k p/w former FC Lurzen forward has been tickling the fancy of Palace's recruitment team, as per The Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

The Eagles are reputedly looking to bring the player to South East London on loan, and his raw pace, and desire to take players on could help to soften the blow of an Olise departure, having bagged 77 G/A in 224 senior appearances.

Crysencio Summerville

That regurgitated statistic about 1% of all footballers actually making it to professional level means that most budding young players have to give up on their dreams. In Crysencio Summerville’s instance, his parents must have foreseen their son making it to the pinnacle of the sport when he was fresh out of the womb, because, with a name like that, it was as if he was pre-destined to hit the heights he has.

The Leeds right-winger was brought in from Dutch side Feyenoord in 2020, and his direct running, 11 G/A contributions, and natural flair last term evidently impressed admirers, including Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, who are said to be interested according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

The 21-year-old has repeatedly been linked with moves away this summer, but with several years left on his current deal, it may take a healthy sum to persuade Leeds to part ways with the Dutch under-21 international who they may fancy to take the second-tier by storm next season.

The right-winger would be a natural successor to Michael Olise, with the pair sharing a lot of the same qualities.

Demarai Gray

The slight forward made the switch from Birmingham City to Leicester as a hotly-tipped youngster at the age of 20, and while his spell in the East Midlands before heading over to Merseyside fell a little flat as far as opportunity and progression were concerned, the left-winger still made 169 appearances for the Foxes tallying 30 G/A.

Now at Everton, Gray has further exemplified the levels he can reach with a ball at his feet in real flashes for the Toffees. At 27, the Jamaica international is now entering the prime years of his career, and having played in 33 games in the league last term, he’ll be seeking to continue in a similar vein next season.

According to reports, the brummie, who has just a year left on his current deal at Goodison Park could be off to explore new opportunities this summer, with Crystal Palace the frontrunners to land his services, with reports suggesting Hodgson and Parish are lining him up for a Selhurst Park switch.

While he is naturally a left-winger by trade, Gray has played on the right side 60 times already during his time in professional football, with 20% of his G/A contributions coming in less than 17% of his career appearances all while attacking from the right, Gray has the versatility to replace both Zaha and Olise if called upon this summer.