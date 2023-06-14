Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is assessing all of his options right now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Sheth says that the Eagles have put a four-year contract on the table but the 30-year-old does not want to rush into making a decision on his future.

Crystal Palace contract news — Wilfried Zaha

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a possibility that Palace keep hold of Zaha this summer.

The Ivorian's contract expires at the end of the month, meaning that he is free to join another club.

However, Zaha does not seem to be close to signing for any team in a boost to Palace.

He has been a key player for the south London outfit down the years, making 458 appearances for them, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace?

Sheth says Zaha's decision on his future will be based on both football and his family.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "There is a four-year contract, we believe, on the table from Crystal Palace. This is something that Wilfried Zaha wants to think about long and hard. He wants to assess all of his options.

"Yes, he retains Champions League ambitions, but we can't rule out him staying at Crystal Palace, simply because the decision he will make will be based on two things: footballing decision, yes, but also family decision as well."

Who could Wilfried Zaha join this summer?

According to The Guardian, Zaha has held talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr over a move.

However, the same outlet claims that the Ivory Coast international's preference is to remain in Europe. It could see him join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

A report from The Sun states that Zaha has also been in discussions with PSG as he weighs up all of his options.

There, he would have the chance to play in the Champions League and win a league title. Considering that, the Parc des Princes could be the ideal destination for him this summer.

In Palace's ideal world, the former Manchester United player would not be going anywhere. Unfortunately for them, though, there is not much they can do because of his contract situation.

Still, there is a chance that he could remain at Palace, which would delight Roy Hodgson or whoever replaces the 75-year-old in the Selhurst Park dugout.