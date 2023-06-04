Crystal Palace’s “first priority” over the coming weeks will be to redress the balance of their squad and understand who will be playing at Selhurst Park next term, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles’ vision for the transfer market and next campaign remains unclear, with the club’s manager for the upcoming season yet to be confirmed.

Crystal Palace news – Latest

According to the Evening Standard, Roy Hodgson is waiting to hear whether he will be handed the head coach’s job at Crystal Palace next term, with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring at the end of this campaign.

The 75-year-old steered the Eagles away from a Premier League relegation battle after being hired by chairman Steve Parish to replace Patrick Vieira following a 12-match winless run.

And Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace will want to speak to Hodgson about remaining with the capital club to progress on this campaign's 11th-place finish.

Meanwhile, star man Wilfried Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season but has yet to decide whether to remain on the books at the south London outfit.

And Jones believes that the first thing for Palace to sort out is how the squad will shape up for the Premier League's restart in August because “loads of contract situations” haven’t yet been cleared up.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace?

When asked what Crystal Palace’s focus will be over the next two weeks, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The first priority is to redress the balance of this squad and understand exactly who's staying and who’s going. That's the first thing. Loads of contract situations need to be rectified.”

Who could leave Crystal Palace this season?

On top of manager Hodgson and star player Zaha, Palace have multiple contract issues that need to be finalised over the next few weeks.

Palace have ten players out of contract, at the time of writing, including centre-forward Jordan Ayew and versatile wide man Jeffrey Schlupp, whilst Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur’s departures have been confirmed.

The Eagles could find their squad size reduced to less than 18 senior players, which would concern an incoming manager who would need to hit the ground running in the summer transfer market.

Therefore, Parish must move quickly to get the club’s preparations for the upcoming window so that Palace can look to a brighter future next term.