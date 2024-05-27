Highlights Crystal Palace are set to vote against scrapping VAR at the Premier League's AGM meeting in June.

Wolves have tabled a resolution to stop using Video Assistant Referee technology, triggering a debate on VAR's future in the Premier League.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner supports VAR and believes it leads to more right decisions than wrong ones.

Crystal Palace are expected to vote against scrapping VAR amid questions about the technology's accuracy following the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Next month, on June 6, clubs will decide at the Premier League annual general meeting whether to abolish the system from the start of next season following a resolution submitted by Wolves.

Contending that VAR is “eroding trust” and fuelling “completely nonsensical allegations of corruption", the Molineux outfit released a statement saying:

“After five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

Nonetheless, it is expected that a majority of Premier League clubs will remain in favour of keeping VAR beyond this season, with Crystal Palace among those expected to vote in favour of keeping the technology, as exclusively reported to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs.

How VAR has affected Crystal Palace this season

The Eagles dropped two points to wrongful VAR decisions in the 2023/24 campaign

A table without VAR for the 2023/24 season doesn’t look too different for Crystal Palace, who would have been projected to finish two points and one place lower than their actual standings.

The main difference for Palace would have been the fact they would've finished below main rivals Brighton, who would have gained a significant five extra points had technology not been in use for the season. Certainly, this would have had an impact on Eagles' fans' view of their season's successes, with upstaging an important byproduct of all rivalries. However, besides that, the south London club weren't involved in too many VAR controversies throughout the course of the season.

A notable moment of eye-rolling came during their home fixture against Liverpool in December when a review took three minutes before VAR came to the decision that Wataru Endo was fouled by Will Hughes in the buildup to a potential Palace penalty. Nevertheless, there is a tangible optimism among Premier League clubs that efficiency will be one of they key improvements assessed ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

What Oliver Glasner has said about VAR

Eagles' boss voices same opinion as his club's hierarchy

As reported by the Athletic earlier this month, Oliver Glasner is a staunch supporter of the system and believes that, with some changes, it can work better, while removing it could lead to more incorrect decisions. “I don’t get a vote, but I’m pro-VAR,” he said, before continuing: