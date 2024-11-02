Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr has been criticised for missing a guilt-edged opportunity during the Eagles' game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux tonight, with his performance described as 'terrible' by journalist Matt Woosnam.

With the game poised at 1-0 to the away side, Sarr spurned a golden chance to extend Palace's lead, blazing over from close range after Eddie Nketiah cut the ball back to him. Wolves went onto equalise just five minutes later through Jorgen Strand Larsen, in a game that eventually ended 2-2.

This poor moment encapsulated Sarr's dire outing, with the Senegalese struggling to influence the game in any meaningful way.

Sarr Criticised for 'Dreadful' Miss

His performance wouldn't have encouraged Glasner

Joining Palace from Marseille this summer for a fee in the region of £12.5 million, Sarr would've hoped to have essentially replaced Michael Olise in the South Londoners squad, with the Frenchman opting to join Bayern Munich. However, the 26-year-old has had few opportunities to impress Oliver Glasner, limited to just two Premier League starts prior to tonight's clash with Wolves.

With Eberechi Eze ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Austrian coach opted to deploy the Senegal international as part of a front three for the trip to the West Midlands, alongside Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Hooked in the 90th minute, Sarr certainly didn't stake a claim to feature more prominently, producing a wasteful display.

Writing on X, the Athletic's Palace correspondent Woosnam vented his frustration at the wide man's showing, brutally describing it as 'terrible':

Having scored just four goals for Marseille last campaign, question marks will begin to be raised about Sarr's ability and whether he can adeptly handle Premier League football. With Eze expected to be out until late November, the player will likely get further opportunities to impress Glasner in the coming weeks, and he'll have to show a lot more than what he did this evening at Molineux.

Sarr's Statistics vs Wolves Minutes Played 90 Shots 2 Key Passes 2 Touches in Opposition Box 8 Ground Duels Won 2/5 (40%) Successful Dribbles 1/2 (50%)

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 02/11/2024