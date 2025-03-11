Crystal Palace could be set to lose one of their best stars in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with AC Milan thought to be readying a move for left-back Tyrick Mitchell in yet another transfer that could shake up the ranks at Selhurst Park.

Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta, amongst others, have all been linked with moves away from the south London club, though Mitchell's steady consistency is a huge reason for their success in recent months - and that has seen the Italian giants linked with a move for his signature.

Report: AC Milan 'Considering' Move for Tyrick Mitchell

The Crystal Palace star has suitors from abroad

The report from TEAMtalk states that AC Milan are considering a summer move for Mitchell - with the San Siro giants preparing for the exit of long-serving star Theo Hernandez.

Tyrick Mitchell's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =1st Assists 4 =2nd Crosses Per Game 0.6 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.6 3rd Clearances Per Game 2.4 =6th Match rating 6.78 8th

Mitchell, who has two England caps, has started every single Premier League game for the Eagles this season, marking himself as a key member of the playing squad under Oliver Glasner. Though with reports constantly linking Guehi with a move away from Selhurst Park, Mitchell has avoided the limelight on the whole in terms of defensive recruits.

Hernandez has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent months, with AC Milan now stepping up their left-back search in the event of the Frenchman's move away from Lombardy after stalling in contract talks - and Mitchell has emerged as a target.

Mitchell - recently described as being "terrific" by journalist Bobby Manzi - is thought to be one of the top options on their shortlist, and although there is interest from other European teams, TEAMtalk sources have stated that the Serie A outfit have yet to make their final decision on which left-back to target - though they are following his situation closely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrick Mitchell made his only two England appearances in 2022.

Milan are believed to appreciate his defensive qualities, and believe Mitchell could be a 'useful' addition to their squad, whilst Palace are open to offers for the 25-year-old. Mitchell has made 159 appearances for the Eagles, scoring three times in the Premier League - but with reports suggesting that his contract might not be ending this summer, it represents a strong opportunity for Palace to garner a fee for his services if that is the case.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-03-25.

