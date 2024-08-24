Key Takeaways Sam Johnstone likely to leave Crystal Palace amid interest from Bournemouth, Southampton, Wolves, and Leicester City.

Johnstone's departure may hinge on Aaron Ramsdale's move, with multiple Premier League clubs interested.

Leicester City, Wolves, and Southampton top contenders to sign Johnstone, valued at around £10m, with Palace open to negotiation.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he expects Sam Johnstone to leave Crystal Palace by the end of the transfer window amid interest from Bournemouth, Southampton, Wolves and Leicester City.

The England international is believed to have expressed his desire to leave Selhurst Park after falling behind fellow Manchester United alumni Dean Henderson for the spot as number one goalkeeper.

With numerous Premier League clubs believed to be interested in his services, the likelihood of the 31-year-old's departure has continued to grow. Now, Romano has given his take on the situation, stating that Johnstone's future may depend on other dominos falling, but that he predicts the Englishman won't be a Palace player by the time the window shuts.

Johnstone Part of Goalkeeper Domino

Aaron Ramsdale's future could impact his fellow countryman

When asked for the latest update on the goalkeeper, Romano made it clear that Johnstone's future lies away from Selhurst Park but was to be determined by factors elsewhere:

"He could leave. He could leave. There are several possibilities in England, so he's considering all of his options. I expect him to leave. I expect him to go. "The plan is quite clear. Now I think the goalkeeper domino will depend especially on Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale has to go in the final days, so let's see what kind of solution they will find. Then after Ramsdale, all the other goalkeepers will be part of this domino, including Sam Johnstone. "So let's see with Bournemouth, let's see with Wolves, let's see with Leicester. There are several clubs in the market for a new goalkeeper. Southampton obviously too. It's going to be quite busy. Sam Johnstone could be one of the names in this domino."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sam Johnstone has kept 15 clean sheets in 66 Premier League appearances.

Speculation over Ramsdale's future has also been rife, with both Wolves and Southampton believed to have tabled offers to take the former Sheffield United shot-stopper on loan.

Johnstone's Potential Destinations

Leicester City, Wolves and Southampton are all believed to be keen on the Englishman

With a valuation of around £10m, it is believed that two of the Premier League's new boys have serious interest in bringing someone in between the sticks with the pedigree that Johnstone offers. Leicester City and Russell Martin's Saints have emerged as leading contenders in the race to sign the England international.

Wolves, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest are also closely monitoring the situation, with all parties open to upgrading their goalkeeping options for the next season. Palace, recognising the player's dedication and professionalism during his time with the club, are open to assisting him in finding a new team, demonstrating a willingness to negotiate a transfer that benefits all.

It is believed that Johnstone, who has been described as "outstanding" by Micah Richards, made a decision over his future after being stripped of the number one jersey ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Having alternated with Dean Henderson since his permanent arrival in 2023, it has been claimed that Oliver Glasner wants more consistency in goal and has selected Henderson as his number one for the coming season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/08/2024