Crystal Palace’s main man Wilfried Zaha has a ‘big, big money’ offer on the table following widespread interest in his services, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sheth claims that some of Europe’s top clubs are interested, while Saudi Arabian powerhouses Al-Nassr, who currently employ Cristiano Ronaldo, have offered a deal worth a mouth-watering amount.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Wilfried Zaha

Earlier last month, Football Insider reported that Zaha was ‘very likely’ to leave Palace, while talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT suggested there was a possibility that the star would remain in south London.

Palace, who have enjoyed a slight resurgence off the back of Roy Hodgson’s appointment, will be reluctant to let their 458-cap hitman leave.

During his tenure at Selhurst Park, the wide man has plundered 90 goals and a further 76 assists, per Transfermarkt.

Last season alone, Zaha recorded 2.16 successful take-ons and 5.63 touches in the opposition’s penalty, according to Fbref, which is impressive while playing in a subpar top-flight side.

The Ivory Coast international has gained interest from a lot of European clubs, especially from Manchester United, over the years, which leads us to believe his eight-year stint in London seems to be coming to an end.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace?

Sheth has claimed the Palace ace is not short of potential suitors, with a ‘big, big money’ offer on the table from Middle East side Al-Nassr.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I mean, he holds a lot of the cards in this once. He’s about to become a free agent because his contract at Palace is about to expire. Lots of interest from lots of European clubs. He’s got PSG making inquiries to his representative. He’s got an offer on the table from Al-Nassr that’s worth £15million a year. Big, big money for Wilfried Zaha."

Who will Wilfried Zaha sign for this summer?

As previously mentioned, there is a possibility, albeit very slim, that Zaha will not leave Palace this summer, as he may look to continue being the driving force for his current employers.

90min have reported, however, that French side Marseille are one of the interested parties and the wantaway forward may be tempted to make the switch in order to fulfil his longstanding dream of featuring in the Champions League. The same reason is why it’s being reported that he will snub the financially driven offer from Al-Nassr.

Per The Daily Mail, the money on offer from the Middle East described as ‘generational wealth’ will not be enough for Zaha, whereas moves to Paris-Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid will be sounded out.

However, the same report states that PSG’s interest will only ramp up if their pursuit of Marcus Thuram falls through.

Having edged the wrong side of 30, clubs will be hesitant to put pen to paper when fresher options are available. Though it seems inconceivable that with his contract running out this summer, a club won’t snap him up for a reasonable price in the coming months.