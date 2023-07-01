Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could be given the captain's armband next season, believes presenter HLTCO.

The Eagles are currently without a skipper following Luka Milivojevic's departure, and HLTCO thinks the central defender could now succeed him.

Crystal Palace news — Marc Guehi

There is no guarantee that Guehi will actually be at Selhurst Park after the transfer window closes as he continues to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in England.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been looking at the 22-year-old.

It comes as no surprise, as Guehi has really impressed at Palace since joining from Chelsea back in 2021.

He cost the south London club £18m, according to The Guardian, which now seems like an incredible bargain.

What has HLTCO said about Marc Guehi and Crystal Palace?

HLTCO thinks Guehi has really changed Palace and is tipping him to become their new captain.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the presenter and podcaster said: "He has transformed the football club from a defensive perspective. Despite the fact that he's very young, he has incredible leadership qualities. I think there's a high chance he will be given the armband going into next season."

Should Marc Guehi be named Crystal Palace captain?

He has to be one of the top candidates. As HLTCO mentioned, despite being just 22, the England international has leadership skills. He has also captained Palace before.

"We see Marc coming and going game after game, and being stronger — and being captain in the last couple of games, taking responsibility," his former manager Patrick Vieira said (via talkSPORT) after his first Three Lions call-up last year.

"He is doing really well and that call will help him to grow as a player and believe more in himself. We are really happy for what he has been doing for the football club."

Guehi also leads by example with his performances on the pitch, with the centre-half having been one of Palace's best players last season.

For example, as per WhoScored, he made 3.6 clearances a game, which was the second-highest average in Roy Hodgson's squad. The former Chelsea man is someone who can get rid of danger.

All in all, if Palace manage to keep hold of Guehi this summer, then he should be in the running for the armband, something he has already been trusted with during his time at Selhurst Park.