Highlights Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is attracting interest from big Premier League clubs, with some claims he could be about to leave in the January window.

Guehi has impressed ever since arriving at Selhurst Park, making close to 100 appearances and earning a call up to the England squad.

But despite the interest, it's suggested Guehi could snub a move in January in order to focus on his career with Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is now attracting interest from big clubs across the Premier League, but could choose to snib a potential move, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Admired by some of the division's top sides, Guehi has been tipped with a move away from Crystal Palace in the coming months, as rumours about a transfer begin to pick up. With Crystal Palace's form having been patchy at times this season, the centre-back could decide to pack up and leave in January, in order to better his fortunes elsewhere.

However, with the January window just around the corner, Jones believes the £50,000-per-week earner could have an ulterior motive keeping him at the club instead.

Guehi tipped for big Premier League transfer

It could be argued that leaving Chelsea was the best decision Guehi ever made. The defender made just two senior appearances during his time with the west London outfit, before joining Crystal Palace for a reported £18 million during the summer of 2021.

Since then, Guehi has amassed just shy of 100 appearances for the Eagles and been called up to the England national team, all before his 24th birthday. A classy operator in the backline, it's obvious Guehi has a bright future ahead of him, both at club and international level, with the expectation being most of his playing days will come away from Selhurst Park.

According to reports, both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are keen on signing Guehi, with the two Premier League sides having tracked his progress for some time. In the case of United, it comes amid sweeping changes at Old Trafford, which could see new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe push for homegrown signings, with Guehi a perfect fit for that particular approach.

Marc Guehi FBref Stats (avg per 90) Tackles 1.45 Interceptions 1.08 Blocks 1.00 Clearances 4.08 Aerials Won 1.61

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also been touted as a potential suitor, with Jurgen Klopp's side eyeing up potential long-term replacements for legendary centre-back Virgil Van Dijk. While Guehi may be somewhat off the Dutch international's level just yet, it's already clear he has the potential to sustain a career playing at the highest level in Europe.

Granted, a move away from Crystal Palace does look likely down the line, it isn't all doom and gloom for the south London outfit, as Guehi is expected to stay at the club beyond the January transfer window.

When quizzed on what's next for Guehi, transfer insider Jones admitted interest in the centre-half was growing week on week, but hinted any move was likely to come during the summer. That's because Guehi has his eyes on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

The 23-year-old has already notched up nine senior caps for England and doesn't want a mid-season transfer to hamper his form and therefore impact his chances of making the Euros squad. On the situation, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“He doesn't need to be moving halfway through a season and I think he will probably be feeling that he risks unsettling himself if he was to make a move like that. The type of teams that are being linked with Guehi means he wouldn't even be guaranteed game time as much as he gets at Crystal Palace right now and I think that's the most important thing to him. “He wants to push himself to the next level that's understandable and undeniable. But I think he’ll be with Crystal Palace for the rest of the season. And then once we get to the Euros, Crystal Palace will look at it on the back of that.”

Guehi to command big money from Crystal Palace transfer

Recognising his future worth, Crystal Palace are unlikely to let Guehi leave on the cheap, with the capital club keen to earn a profit on their £18 million investment. And with a contract that's set to run until the summer of 2026, they've plenty of time to hold out for a good deal.

It's reported by football.london that Crystal Palace have already placed a £50 million price tag on Guehi's shoulders, which would see them double their initial outlay following the Chelsea transfer. While not an extortionate amount of money in the current market, it could be enough to fend off interest during the January window, allowing Crystal Palace to keep hold of Guehi for the foreseeable future.

Weekend fixture milestone appearance for Guehi

A no doubt worthwhile purchase, Crystal Palace have benefitted from signing Guehi two years ago and the England international is now set to bring up his century of appearances for the club this weekend.

Saturday's trip to face Manchester City will be the 100th time Guehi has played for Crystal Palace since joining back in 2021, illustrating his experience at the highest level, despite only being 23 years old. Another strong performance against the treble winners and who knows what his market value could rocket to then?