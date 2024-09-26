Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been carrying a groin problem since Euro 2024 and is playing through the ‘pain barrier’ at the start of the Premier League season, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has reported.

The England international has been hampered by the setback since the middle of the summer, despite starting all five of Crystal Palace’s league matches this campaign.

The injury issue saw Wharton miss out on a place in Lee Carsley’s latest England squad and has impacted the midfielder’s recent performances for the Eagles, who are 16th in the Premier League after five games.

Oliver Glasner’s side remained winless after last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United, with three draws and two losses so far.

Palace are third-bottom in goals scored after five games, netting just four, with only Southampton and Everton scoring fewer.

It remains to be seen how Wharton’s minutes will be managed in the next string of games after he was substituted at half-time against Manchester United, with clashes against Everton and Liverpool awaiting next.

Adam Wharton Injury Latest

Eagles ace carried the issue into the new season

According to Mokbel, Wharton has seemingly carried his groin issue into the new season, having originally complained of the injury while with the England squad at Euro 2024.

The setback saw Wharton drop out of the England Under-21 squad at the start of September after it was revealed he was taking painkillers to get through games at the beginning of the campaign.

Wharton, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January, had a breakthrough six months at Selhurst Park, making 16 top-flight appearances and assisting three goals.

His impressive performances under Oliver Glasner saw the 20-year-old handed his England debut in June before being an unused substitute throughout the Three Lions’ run to the final of Euro 2024.

Adam Wharton Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games (starts) 5 (5) Goals / assists 0 / 0 Progressive passes per 90 8.37 Pass accuracy % 78.9 Minutes played 388

Wharton is sixth among all Crystal Palace players in Premier League minutes played this season, behind Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Tyrick Mitchell, and Daniel Munoz.

In some positive news for Glasner and co., several first-team players seem to be approaching their return to action, including Mateus Franca and Trevoh Chalobah.

Sarr Tipped for First Palace Start

After impressive Man United display

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr has been tipped to start against Everton on Saturday after impressing in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last weekend, with journalist Michael Hincks praising the 26-year-old winger’s ‘bright’ performance.

Sarr came on as a substitute in the second half and replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has had a tough start to the 2024/25 season, netting his only two goals against Premier League returnees Leicester City.

Hincks tipped Sarr to start at the expense of either Mateta or summer arrival Eddie Nketiah in order to boost Palace's chances up front – the Eagles are second-bottom in goals scored so far this season, with just three hits in total.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-24.