Crystal Palace starlet Caleb Kporha is set to depart Selhurst Park this summer after failing to agree a new contract, journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed.

The 18-year-old defender has reportedly decided his future lies elsewhere despite making his Premier League debut under Oliver Glasner this season and has emerged as a target for several European clubs.

According to O’Rourke, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides have registered interest in signing Kporha on a free transfer when his Palace contract expires this summer.

Kporha is believed to be seeking regular first-team football at his next club, having played just 57 minutes for Palace this season.

Caleb Kporha Wants to Leave Palace

After contract talks collapse

Kporha was promoted to Crystal Palace’s senior squad last summer but had to wait until December to make his first start in the EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.

The 18-year-old, praised as 'outstanding', has made four appearances under Glasner this season, including two in the Premier League in losses to Fulham and Arsenal last year.

With the likes of Daniel Munoz and veteran Nathaniel Clyne ahead of him in the pecking order, Kporha has now decided to leave when his contract expires in June, despite Palace’s willingness to extend his deal.

According to O’Rourke, a move abroad is considered the most likely outcome for the uncapped England U19 international, with several clubs keen to sign him on a free transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kporha has made eight appearances in Premier League 2 this season, scoring once and providing four assists.

Palace could face a tough summer battle to keep their biggest stars, with doubts growing over Marc Guehi’s long-term future at the club.

The England international will enter the final 12 months of his contract after the season and is believed to be a target for several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

Caleb Kporha's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25) Games 4 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 57

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-03-25.