Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been criticised for his performance in England's 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday evening - with the Eagles star having had a 'couple of defensive lapses' in the Three Lions' win in Helsinki as he aims to get back to the form he showed at EURO 2024 over the summer.

Guehi was given the nod in an England shirt for the first time since the 2-0 win over the same opponents at Wembley last month, having missed out on the 2-1 loss to Greece under the famous arch on Thursday. Having been an ever-present for winless Palace this season - including scoring against Everton at the end of September - Guehi has taken the armband for his club, and although results aren't great at Selhurst Park, his added responsibility will only stand him in good stead going forward. However, the Metro have scorned his performance in Helsinki, with his 'defensive lapses' seeing him fail to replicate the form shown in Germany, where he was England's 'best defender'.

Guehi 'Unable to Rekindle Euros Form' in Finland Win

The Palace star has not been at his best for the Three Lions recently

The report from the Metro claims that although Guehi was just a matter of minutes away from keeping a clean sheet, he was not at his best as Finland should have put a number of chances away earlier in the tie before England scored twice late in the second half to effectively put the game to bed. The report said:

"Marc Guehi – 5. Another couple of defensive lapses from the Crystal Palace centre-half who is struggling to replicate the form he showed during the summer when he was arguably England’s best defender at the Euros."

Guehi was superb in Germany, which led to interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and especially Newcastle United.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

The latter had four bids rejected in their bid to land the Three Lions star before they ended their pursuit for a centre-back, despite reports having suggested that they had made a breakthrough in talks for his signature earlier in the summer.

Guehi Could Become an England Stalwart

One poor performance won't define his Three Lions career

Guehi is only 24 years old, and despite coming through the Chelsea academy with only two appearances to his name in the League Cup, he has been superb for Palace with 105 Premier League appearances so far at Selhurst Park, growing better with each season as he develops with experience.

He had made nine caps before the calendar year, but 11 alone in 2024 is a superb tally and there should more to come in next month's international break before the year is up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has made 188 senior appearances at club level, scoring six goals.

The Palace centre-back did fit into Gareth Southgate's plans and playing style well, and with Lee Carsley trusting him in three of his four games managed so far, there is little to suggest that whoever the new manager is won't select him for squads in the future.

And if Guehi does secure a move to a club in European competition in the future, his outings at continental level will only put him on a higher pedestal to have a superb standing on international duty for the Three Lions for the rest of his career.

