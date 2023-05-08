Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi will probably be willing to stay at Selhurst Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in the 22-year-old, but Jones doesn't think he'll leave south London when the window opens.

Crystal Palace transfer news — Marc Guéhi

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are ready to make a move for Guéhi at the end of the season.

The outlet claims that they have a "long-standing interest" in the centre-back but could face competition from their north London rivals Arsenal for his signature.

Guéhi arrived at Palace from Chelsea back in 2021 in an £18m deal (via The Guardian) and has really impressed there.

This season, he's made 37 appearances across all competitions for Roy Hodgson's side, as per Transfermarkt, showing his importance to the team.

What has Dean Jones said about Marc Guéhi and Crystal Palace?

Jones doesn't see Guéhi leaving Palace this summer and thinks he's willing to stick it out at Selhurst Park after the club's difficult season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, I think he will be linked with clubs. I'm not convinced he's going to leave. We'll have to wait and see what happens with the manager and what path Crystal Palace go on here because he will need to see a certain level of ambition.

"But if Palace's top young players hang around as well, like the attacking lads, then I think Guéhi will probably be willing to stick through it a little bit longer, too. But it's going to be dependent on there being that excitement factor and knowing that it's not going to be another season like this one."

Should Crystal Palace sell Marc Guéhi to Tottenham this summer?

Absolutely not. As already mentioned, he's one of their most important players and is a very good footballer.

"When you look at his performance in the last year and [a] half, he’s been really consistent," former Palace manager Patrick Vieira was quoted as saying by The Athletic after Guéhi's World Cup snub. "He just has to keep working like that and there will be a time where he plays in a World Cup."

While the former Chelsea man wasn't included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament in Qatar, he's still an England international who's been capped three times.

Ultimately, with a contract until 2026, now is not the time for Palace to sell Guéhi.