Crystal Palace are interested in signing Benfica winger Jan-Niklas Beste in January, which could ultimately spell the end for Daichi Kamada at Selhurst Park, with the Japanese failing to impress since joining in the summer.

Kamada arrived in South London on a free transfer, after not renewing his contract with former club Lazio. The attacking midfielder has started eight Premier League games for the Eagles thus far this season, and struggled to impose himself in a positive manner.

Despite costing Palace nothing with regard to a transfer fee, Kamada is earning a purported £150,000 a week, and his performances certainly haven't reflected a player in this wage bracket. With the South Londoners opening talks with Benfica over a possible move for Beste earlier this week, and Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg validating the interest, the English outfit may be looking to cut their losses quickly with Kamada, with this possible incoming potentially ending his Palace career.

Palace Eyeing Beste

This could be the end for Kamada

Beste enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season with Heidenheim last season, scoring eight goals and providing eleven assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances. However, the German has struggled to establish himself at Benfica since joining the Portuguese giants in the summer, starting just five Primeira Liga games so far this term.

As a result of being on the periphery of Roger Schmidt's squad, several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring the 25-year-old. Leipzig are said to have made contact over a deal, while Oliver Glasner has identified Beste as a potential option to strengthen his team's attacking cohort.

It's believed that Glasner is unhappy with the offensive options at his disposal, with Kamada arguably the most disappointing player in this department so far. Only three teams have scored fewer goals than Palace this season in the Premier League, and the Japan international hasn't contributed to a single strike yet.

Evidently on the lookout for a new winger, with Beste the primary target, Kamada's position in the squad could be at threat. Having not invested a transfer fee in the player, Palace could easily part ways with the 28-year-old, and thus his time at Selhurst Park could be about to come to an abrupt end.

Kamada's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 1.13 Key Passes Per 90 1.63 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.25 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.88

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024