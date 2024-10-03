Oliver Glasner made the bold decision to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta at half-time in the recent draw against Manchester United, and according to the Daily Mail, the Crystal Palace striker was far from happy about being substituted.

After seeing his side play second fiddle to United at Selhurst Park on September 28, Glasner made a couple of changes at the interval to try and turn the tide in his favour. While the Eagles were unable to find a winner in that game, they did hold on for a 0-0 draw and gained a valuable point.

However, Glasner may live to regret taking off Mateta, as his star striker is reportedly very angry about the decision, and is now seriously considering his future with the club as his contract situation continues to be a pressure point for Palace.

Mateta was Furious with Oliver Glasner

Striker wanted to stay on the field and make a difference

As per the report from the Daily Mail, Mateta was furious with his manager for removing him from the game and has made no secret of his dissatisfaction in the aftermath. While Glasner's substitution is believed to have been absolutely a tactical one — switching Mateta and Adam Wharton for Ismaila Sarr and Jefferson Lerma — the French striker has not taken it lightly and is now believed to be thinking about his next move.

Mateta was restored to the starting lineup last weekend and played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. Crystal Palace are currently down in 18th place in the Premier League table, with just three points from six matches. They are still searching for their first win of the season.

It has been a relatively slower season for Mateta so far, too, who has just two goals to his name, both of which were scored in the draw with Leicester City in the middle of September.

Contract Renewal Stalls for Mateta

27-year-old thought to be open to a move elsewhere

After a phenomenal campaign in 2023/24, in which Mateta fired 16 goals in the Premier League, Palace have understandably been keen to tie the striker down to a new contract. His current deal expires in June 2026, and the Eagles are now fearful they could lose him in the near future.

In August, it was believed Mateta was wanted by Aston Villa, and that the Frenchman would be interested in joining Unai Emery's side if the chance presented itself.

Jean-Philippe Mateta 2023/24 statistics Stat Total Appearances 37 Minutes 2572 Goals 19 Shots on target 28 xG 10.9 Shot creating actions per 90 2.56

Palace are determined to keep hold of Mateta for the foreseeable future, though, and want to 'open talks' with him as soon as possible to prevent the possibility of losing him for a reduced fee, or even for nothing in 18 months. It is said Glasner is a huge fan of the striker and sees him as a key figure in the project he is building at Selhurst Park.

