Crystal Palace are not certain to replace head coach Roy Hodgson with Steve Cooper at the end of the 2023/24 season, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on managerial matters at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are currently under the management of Hodgson, who is expected to leave the south London outfit when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Palace have widely been credited with an interest in ex-Nottingham Forest manager Cooper, who lost his job at The City Ground in December 2023 after a series of poor results. However, the capital club must focus on the remainder of the season, with their full energy required to retain their status as a Premier League club come the end of the campaign.

Hodgson’s successful return to Crystal Palace

At the end of the 2020/21 season, Hodgson announced his farewell after almost four years in charge of Crystal Palace, which was widely expected to be his retirement from football management. The 76-year-old had done an impressive job at Selhurst Park, ensuring the Eagles’ Premier League survival following a disastrous start to the 2017/18 season under Frank de Boer.

Palace would remain a steady presence in the Premier League over the subsequent three campaigns, with relegation to the Championship never looking a serious possibility. However, Hodgson returned to the club in the final months of the 2022/23 season after his successor, Patrick Vieira, oversaw 12 games without a top-flight victory.

The Eagles were just three points above the relegation zone when the former England manager was reappointed at Selhurst Park and was tasked with ensuring the club retained its top-flight status. Hodgson’s side would reach the 40-point mark at the end of April 2023, following a thrilling 4-3 victory over West Ham United, effectively securing their safety for another season.

Having passed the halfway point of the 2023/24 season, Palace lie in 14th place, five points above Luton Town, who currently occupy the final relegation zone berth. Journalist Dean Jones has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT (22nd December 2023) that Crystal Palace officials want Cooper to succeed Hodgson at Selhurst Park. However, the Eagles must weigh up whether to move for the former Swansea City manager now or wait until the end of the campaign and risk missing out on his services.

Roy Hodgson - Premier League managerial record Matches 412 Wins 135 Draws 102 Losses 175 Goals For 476 Goals Against 572 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 15-01-24

Michael Bridge - Cooper is not nailed on to replace Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Bridge believes Cooper will have admirers but doesn’t feel he would walk into the Crystal Palace job if Hodgson were to depart tomorrow. The Sky Sports reporter cannot foresee the Eagles making managerial changes unless they go on a poor run of form. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“There will be admirers in Cooper, but I don't believe he would walk into the Crystal Palace job if Hodgson left tomorrow. I still think there'll be other names in the frame. But unless they go on a bad run again, I don't see the club making any changes at the moment unless Hodgson wants that to happen. I don't think he does because I don’t think Hodgson knows what retirement is. I know he's very prickly when anyone mentions it to him in press conferences. He's old school, and he doesn't even like the word. “Hodgson will look at it and say, ‘Look, I've had so many injuries, I think I'm doing a decent job here in the first season without Wilfried Zaha.’ So, I don't think it's all doom and gloom there at Palace.”

Crystal Palace transfer news, including Daniel Munoz claim

Crystal Palace haven’t dipped into the 2024 winter transfer market yet, perhaps being reluctant to bring in new faces ahead of a potential managerial change at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Eagles spent over £30m on making four new additions during the 2023 summer transfer window and hope to see more returns on their acquisitions in the future.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are eyeing up a deal to sign Genk right-back Daniel Munoz. The Colombia international is keen on a move to the Premier League and will push for a transfer. Genk value the South American at £10m, who is under contract with the Belgian outfit until the end of the season, though they can extend this by a further 12 months.

The same report claims that Palace are also interested in signing Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye if he leaves the Ligue 1 giants. The Senegal international left Sheffield United for Marseille last summer but could look to make a swift return to English football.