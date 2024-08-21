Crystal Palace have submitted an opening bid to sign Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Oliver Glasner’s side are keen on bringing in reinforcements in defence ahead of the transfer deadline, with Joachim Andersen now on his way to Fulham after the Cottagers agreed a £30m deal for the Dane earlier this week.

Andersen’s centre-back partner, Marc Guehi, has also been linked with a summer exit, with Newcastle keen on acquiring the England international.

The Magpies have had multiple bids rejected for the £70m-rated Guehi and may have to look elsewhere, with Andersen’s departure complicating the 24-year-old’s potential move this summer.

Speaking to the BBC, Palace chairman Steve Parish admitted he ‘can’t imagine a situation’ where the Eagles lose both of their centre-backs.

Eyed as a replacement for Andersen, Lacroix wants to depart Wolfsburg ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025 – Glasner considers the Frenchman among his top targets this window.

Glasner ‘Keen’ on Lacroix Signing

Writing on X, Romano revealed that Palace are seeking a bargain deal for Lacroix this summer, with the Eagles’ proposal reaching just £12m plus £2m in add-ons:

After seeing Michael Olise depart to Bayern Munich earlier in the window, Palace turned to Marseille’s Ismaila Sarr to replace the promising Dutchman at Selhurst Park.

The 26-year-old joined on a five-year deal, alongside the likes of Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada, in what has been a fairly quiet summer for the Eagles.

Lacroix could soon become Glasner’s fourth summer signing and depart Wolfsburg after four solid seasons in the Bundesliga, where he made 111 appearances and scored seven goals.

The 24-year-old could soon reunite with Glasner – the pair worked together at Wolfsburg during the Austrian tactician’s second and final season at the club, in the 2020/21 campaign.

Alongside Lacroix, Palace are also believed to have shown an interest in several other centre-backs, including Benfica’s Tomas Araujo and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou.

Maxence Lacroix and Odilon Kossounou Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Lacroix Kossounou Appearances 28 22 Goals 4 1 Tackles per 90 1.83 1.49 Clearances per 90 4.61 2.14 Aerials won per 90 2.44 1.14

Palace Show Interest in Robin Gosens

Glasner ‘appreciates’ the German international

Crystal Palace have concrete interest in Union Berlin midfielder Robin Gosens, as manager Oliver Glasner is full of appreciation for the 30-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A key figure for the Bundesliga outfit, Gosens made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists last season.

According to Romano, Union boss Bo Svensson is keen on keeping hold of the experienced Germany international, who joined the club only 12 months ago from Inter Milan.

A versatile footballer, Gosens was utilised across several areas on the left last season, primarily as a midfielder, where he made 32 of his 37 appearances in the German capital.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.