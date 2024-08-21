Crystal Palace, in the wake of Joachim Andersen’s reported move to Fulham, have submitted an official bid to Benfica for the signature of Tomas Araujo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that the 22-year-old has no shortage of suitors.

Andersen, who played all but two minutes for the Eagles in the Premier League last term, is whiskers away from completing his transfer to west London – and, as a result, Palace have been forced to dip their toes into the centre-back market.

Related Crystal Palace Open Talks to Sign Jayden Oosterwolde Crystal Palace have opened talks to sign Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde, as doubts remain over Marc Guehi's future.

This summer has been far from fruitful for the Eagles, having lost one of their leading talismen, Michael Olise, to Bayern Munich - but boss Oliver Glasner, during his first transfer window at the club, is doing his best to ensure they can build on their top-half finish from last time out.

Palace Submit Opening Bid for Benfica's Tomas Araujo

Other clubs interested in Benfica look to sell

Close

Born in Famalicao, Portugal, Araujo has emerged from the depths of Benfica's fabled academy to become one of the most exciting prospects in European football and, at the tender age of 22, has amassed 26 outings for his employers' senior side.

Last term, the 10-cap Portugal Under-20 international - forced to sit behind Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi in Roger Schmidt's pecking order - chalked up 478 minutes of Liga Portugal minutes but impressed in short but sweet cameos on the turf.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Glasner and Co have lodged an opening proposal to the Portuguese behemoths as a replacement for the aforementioned Dane.

The transfer insider insisted that no agreement has been reached between the two parties as they try to hash out a deal, while he also revealed that many other clubs will be interested if Benfica decide to ‘open doors’ and decide to sell the youngster, who has been previously described as 'elite'.

“Understand Crystal Palace have submitted an official bid to Benfica for Portuguese defender Tomas Araujo! NO agreement as deal still in early stages but Palace interest genuine while more clubs are also keen on Araujo is Benfica decide to open doors.”

According to previous reports, Crystal Palace's sporting director Dougie Freedman is a long-term admirer of the glittering 22-year-old, with him - alongside other club chiefs - keen on securing his signature in light of Andersen's imminent adieu.

The Selhurst Park future of Marc Guehi is also uncertain, with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United interested in the Euro 2024 star, which means snaring the services of Araujo, or alternative central defenders, would be a wise move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Araujo has scored six goals and notched three assists in his 123-game career.

Crystal Palace Join Scott McTominay Race

Fulham, Napoli, Galtasaray and Fenerbahce all credited with an interest

Close

Despite adding ex-Eintracht Franfkurt midfielder Daichi Kamada to their ranks this summer, Glasner's side are still keen to bolster their engine room before the fast-approaching deadline and have identified Manchester United's Scott McTominay as a potential option.

In fact, per Stretty News, the south Londoners have joined the race for the Scotsman's signature this summer amid stern competition from Fulham and a host of sides in Europe such as Napoli, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

McTominay, Lerma, Hughes - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic McTominay Lerma Hughes Minutes 1,893 2,404 1,899 Goals/Assists 7/1 1/1 0/1 Shots per game 1.4 1.2 0.3 Pass success rate (%) 81.5 82.4 85.1 Tackles per game 1.5 1.5 2 Interceptions per game 0.4 1.3 0.7 Overall rating 6.71 6.82 6.53

Following the midfielder's more-than-impressive 10-goal campaign for the Red Devils last time out, Palace could swoop in and steal a march on other would-be buyers amid uncertainty over his Old Trafford future.

All statistics per WhoScored