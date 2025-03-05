Real Madrid have set their sights on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

Los Blancos are reportedly keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old England international’s progress at Selhurst Park and have been impressed with his potential at both ends of the pitch.

Real chief scout Juni Calafat is said to be a huge admirer of Wharton’s talent and has earmarked him as ‘an ideal fit’ for the Spanish champions' squad.

Palace, who signed Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in January last year, are reportedly demanding around €84m (£70m) for the midfielder this summer.

Real Madrid Keen on Adam Wharton

Premier League clubs also in the mix

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are not the only club interested in Wharton, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United also monitoring the 21-year-old’s development.

Wharton, praised as a 'super talent', has endured a tough first full season at Selhurst Park, missing almost three months following hernia surgery before returning to the first-team squad in February.

The one-cap England international has made only 16 appearances across all competitions this season but is expected to be named in Thomas Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad next week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wharton was called up to the England squad for Euro 2024 but did not make a single appearance.

Wharton is not the only Premier League star Real Madrid have been tracking in recent months, with Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate also on their radar.

Los Blancos are keen to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer when his Anfield contract expires this summer, while a move for Konate could also come in to play when he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Adam Wharton's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass accuracy % 77.8 Tackles per 90 3.09 Minutes played 757

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace Among Clubs Eyeing £25m Tottenham Star Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace, Marseille, and Nice keen.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.