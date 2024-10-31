Crystal Palace fans are hungry for another win having picked up two in the past week - but a win over fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers could be a tough task with the club 'sweating' over the fitness of star duo Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

Palace had failed to win in the Premier League in their first eight games prior to Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Selhurst Park on Sunday, with a 1-0 victory over Ange Postecoglou's side dragging them out of the relegation zone and giving them momentum. That evidently continued as they won away at high-flying Aston Villa in midweek to advance to the League Cup quarter-finals - and now Oliver Glasner can finally say that his season has kick-started.

Palace Sweating Over Eze and Wharton Fitness

Glasner 'Very Positive' Over The Youngster's Availability

However, their task against Wolves - which is undoubtedly a six-pointer even at this early stage in the season - will be made much harder by the potential absences of England stars Eze and Wharton, who will be key to a win in the West Midlands.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

Palace could potentially go 15th and five points clear of the drop zone with a win, and Glasner stated that whilst Eze would likely be unavailable, Wharton has a chance of playing. He said:

“Ebs [Eze] is too early. He wanted to (come off). He signalled to us. He said it wasn’t possible to continue. “I hope that it’s not too serious but I don’t know. It’s not the best information that I got today that Ebs had to leave the pitch. “With Adam, I’m very positive because it’s nothing new. I have spoken about it many times – he’s had this groin problem for months. We thought that needed a break today but yesterday he gave me the thumbs up that he was fine. “We did it well against Tottenham, so we wanted to keep most of the team. Ismaila Sarr (was left out) because he had so many sprints against Tottenham."

Eze has had increased responsibility in Palace's season with fellow creative spark Michael Olise having departed for Bayern Munich over the summer, but it's barely paid off despite his winning assist for Jean-Philippe Mateta over the weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Glasner won six of his final seven games in charge last season to record a top-half Premier League finish.

Palace are the joint-lowest scorers in the top-flight this season and although a return to action for Wharton would be a boost, it remains to be seen how their frontline will cope without Eze, who is their main creative asset.

