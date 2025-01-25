Crystal Palace have made a bid of £10million for Trabzonspor midfielder Batista Mendy, but the Turkish club want more according to Gune Bakis via Sport Witness.

Trabzonspor are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £12.6m instead, and have indicated that they will not accept Palace's initial offer.

The Turkish club appear to be seeking a profit of around £8.4m on a player they acquired from Angers for just €5m in September 2023.

Palace face competition for Mendy

Rennes are also in the race for the midfielder

Mendy, who has been described as "highly-rated", is a 25-year-old defensive midfielder and would join a midfield contingent that already includes Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Daichi Kamada and the injured Adam Wharton, among others.

Palace's need, therefore, is not particularly pressing - but the presence of a rival for Mendy's signature could be what spurs the Eagles into action.

Sport Witness report that Ligue 1 side Rennes have tabled an offer of their own - one that is slightly higher than Palace's at £10m. However, Trabzonspor's insistence on a £12.6m fee appears to extend to all interested parties.

Batista Mendy Trabzonspor Stats (Turkish Super Lig 2024/25) Appearances 18 Assists 2 Tackles Won 7 Interceptions 14

Mendy, described as "highly-rated" ahead of his move to Turkey, is French and has played in his homeland for Nantes and Angers - and the midfielder seems more keen on a return to France with Rennes than a switch to England at this stage, according to the report.

Palace may be forced to meet Trabzonspor's demands and offer a more attractive financial package to the player himself in order to convince him to reject the chance to return to France and move to London instead.

The Eagles' willingness to do so will likely be dependent on their transfer priorities, with defensive options also required after Chelsea recalled Trevoh Chalobah from loan early.

Statistics courtesy of FBref. Correct as of 25/1/2025.

