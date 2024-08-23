Crystal Palace have made a £38million offer to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou for Oliver Glasner, according to Christian Falk.

The Eagles have been battling to keep their defensive options in place at Selhurst Park this summer amid interest from Newcastle in captain Marc Guehi, while Fulham have been trying to re-sign Joachim Andersen.

That has seen the south London club looking for potential replacements and they have now made their move for the Ivory Coast international according to a fresh report.

Crystal Palace Make £38M Offer for Kossounou

Guehi and Andersen could leave in days

There has been a lot of speculation in south London about the future of their starting central defenders, and Oliver Glasner looks set to have to form a new partnership for the 2024/25 season.

A deal has been agreed with Fulham for Andersen worth around £30million and the player has undergone a medical already, but the future of Guehi is a bit more uncertain after a £65million bid was rejected from Newcastle.

But with bids already made to try and sign Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix and Benfica's Tiago Araujo, Glasner has now made a move to sign Leverkusen ace Kossounou worth £38million.

Odilon Kossounou Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Appearances 22 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 2.14 Aerials won per 90 1.14

According to BILD journalist Falk, the Bundesliga champions are considering the offer for the 23-year-old, who has been described as 'sensational', and it is deemed "likely that he will leave" before the August 30th deadline.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GMS earlier this month that a deal for Kossounou was dependant on Jonathan Tah not joining Bayern Munich, with Xabi Alonso's side not wanting to be left short in the centre of defence.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Odilon Kossounou has 24 caps for the Ivory Coast senior national team since making his debut in 2020.

Crystal Palace Hold Interest in Raheem Sterling

Chelsea star being forced out of Stamford Bridge

With Michael Olise already leaving earlier in the summer for Bayern Munich and Jordan Ayew set to join Leicester City, new attacker options are also being eyed at Selhurst Park.

One shock option who has emerged as a target is four-time Premier League champion Raheem Sterling, who has been told he must leave Stamford Bridge with Enzo Maresca looking to trim his squad before the transfer deadline.

Sterling is now keen to leave in order to secure regular first-team football elsewhere, and while he is willing to take a pay cut to do so his wages would still be an issue for Palace.

The England international also has interest from Juventus and Saudi Arabia but his preference is to stay in the Premier League. Aston Villa have held initial talks and while a deal with Palace looks like a long shot their interest is genuine and could pick up in the final days of the window.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.